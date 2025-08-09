Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses This Week: August 9, 2025 -- Picks You Shouldn't Miss
I'll never get tired of earning bonuses for spending I was going to do anyway.
That's the beauty of credit card sign-up bonuses -- you're just earning extra rewards on groceries, gas, and all the everyday stuff you were already buying. If you pick the right card, the welcome bonus is just the cherry on top.
Each week, we sort through 260+ credit card offers to find the ones that are actually worth it -- whether you're after big travel points, simple cash back, or a long-term card that fits your lifestyle. Here are the best offers this week.
Top credit card welcome bonuses this week
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
|
Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
|
|
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Reserve®
On Chase's Secure Website.
|
|100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.24% - 28.74% Variable
|
|
Citi Strata Elite℠ Card
Apply Now for Citi Strata Elite℠ Card
On Citi's Secure Website.
|
|80,000 bonus points Earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
|1.5X-12X points Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 21.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
|
|
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
|
Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 28.24% Variable
|
Best for travel and points transfers
|
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
|
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|
Discover it® Cash Back
Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back
On Discover's Secure Website.
|
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
|
Best for cash back on rotating categories
How we pick the best credit card bonuses each week
We don't just chase the biggest sign-up bonuses. Every week, we sort through the latest credit card deals to find offers that are actually worth it -- both now and later.
Here's what we look for:
- Bonuses that are easy to earn
- Rewards you'll actually use
- Limited-time offers that might not last long
This list gets a fresh update every week, so you always have the latest top picks.
Before you apply, check the basics
A big welcome bonus sounds great -- but only if the card fits your life. Ask yourself:
- Can you hit the spending goal without going over budget?
- Will you use the perks and rewards regularly?
- Is your credit score solid? (Most top cards need a 670 or higher.)
Spending two minutes on a quick gut check now can save you from regret later.
How often should you go for a new bonus?
There's no perfect answer, but applying every three to six months tends to be a safe bet. It keeps your credit in good shape and improves your chances of getting approved.
A few smart tips:
- Don't apply just because an offer looks shiny -- make sure it fits your goals
- Only move forward if you're sure you can hit the spend
- Hit pause if you've got a big financial move coming up (like a home loan)
Done right, credit card bonuses can be a great way to rack up rewards without hurting your credit.
Thinking about your next card?
This week's list includes several strong offers -- some for a limited time only. Scroll up to find one that fits your spending habits, or head over to our full guide for even more of the best sign-up bonuses out there.
FAQs
-
It depends on the issuer's rules. Some credit card companies, like American Express, generally offer a welcome bonus only once per card, per lifetime. Others, like Chase or Citi, may let you earn a bonus again -- but only if a certain amount of time has passed (typically 24 to 48 months since you last got the bonus). Always check the fine print before applying.
-
Most of the best credit card bonuses -- especially the ones we highlight -- require good to excellent credit. That usually means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Premium cards may require a score in the 700s. If you're unsure where you stand, it's smart to check your credit score before applying to avoid a surprise denial.
-
A strong bonus should be achievable without overspending and come with a card that offers long-term value. Look for offers with reasonable minimum spend requirements, rewards that align with your everyday spending or travel habits, and perks you'll actually use. Limited-time promos can be great -- just make sure the card still makes sense after the bonus is gone.
Our Research Expert
