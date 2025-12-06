Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses This Week, Dec. 6, 2025 -- Earn up to $1,750
If you've got a credit card or two in your wallet, you probably know that a card's sign-up bonus can be one of its most valuable perks. The cards below are no exception.
Right now, some of our favorite personal and business credit cards are offering sky-high welcome bonuses that can help you save a bundle on your next trip -- or just land a sweet haul of cash back.
At Motley Fool Money, we keep tabs on more than 260 credit cards. Here are all of the best welcome bonuses available now.
Top credit card welcome bonuses this week
American Express Platinum Card®
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
|Earn 100,000 bonus points Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Intro: N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.74% - 25.74% Variable
Citi Strata Elite℠ Card
|100,000 bonus points For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
|1.5X-12X points Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Prime Visa
|Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
|1% - 5% back Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 18.99% - 27.74% Variable
Discover it® Cash Back
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR
How we pick the best credit card bonuses each week
We don't just chase the biggest sign-up bonuses. Every week, we sort through the latest credit card deals to find offers that are actually worth it -- both now and later.
Here's what we look for:
- Bonuses that are easy to earn
- Rewards you'll actually use
- Limited-time offers that might not last long
This list gets a fresh update every week, so you always have the latest top picks.
Before you apply, check the basics
A big welcome bonus sounds great -- but only if the card fits your life. Ask yourself:
- Can you hit the spending goal without going over budget?
- Will you use the perks and rewards regularly?
- Is your credit score solid? (Most top cards need a 670 or higher.)
Spending two minutes on a quick gut check now can save you from regret later.
How often should you go for a new bonus?
There's no perfect answer, but applying every three to six months tends to be a safe bet. It keeps your credit in good shape and improves your chances of getting approved.
A few smart tips:
- Don't apply just because an offer looks shiny -- make sure it fits your goals
- Only move forward if you're sure you can hit the spend requirement
- Hit pause if you've got a big financial move coming up (like a home loan)
Done right, credit card welcome bonuses can be a great way to rack up rewards without hurting your credit.
Thinking about your next card?
This week's list includes several strong offers -- some for a limited time only. Scroll up to find one that fits your spending habits, or head over to our full guide for even more of the best sign-up bonuses out there.
FAQs
-
It depends on the issuer's rules. Some credit card companies, like American Express, generally offer a welcome bonus only once per card, per lifetime. Others, like Chase or Citi, may let you earn a bonus again -- but only if a certain amount of time has passed (typically 24 to 48 months since you last got the bonus). Always check the fine print before applying.
-
Credit card bonuses can change without much notice -- sometimes within weeks, sometimes after a few months. We update this list once weekly to make sure you're seeing the freshest offers available.
-
Most of the best credit card bonuses -- especially the ones we highlight -- require good to excellent credit. That usually means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Premium cards may require a score in the 700s. If you're unsure where you stand, it's smart to check your credit score before applying to avoid a surprise denial.
Our Research Expert
