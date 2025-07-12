Best Credit Card Bonuses This Week, July 12, 2025: Don't Wait on These Limited-Time Offers
Most people underestimate how much a good credit card bonus is actually worth.
We're talking $500, $750, or even $2,000+ in rewards -- just for opening a new card and spending like you normally do. Some of these offers are the highest we've ever seen (wink wink, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, see rates and fees).
Each week, we dig through 260+ offers to find the best bonuses, hidden gems, and no-annual-fee wins. Whether you're chasing points, stacking cash back, or finally ready to upgrade from that old college card, here are the deals worth jumping on this week.
Top credit card welcome bonuses this week
These cards are offering some of the best welcome bonuses right now.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|
4.50/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.24% - 28.74% Variable
|
4.50/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|
5.00/5 Best for travel and points transfers
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 28.24% Variable
|
5.00/5 Best for travel and points transfers
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for travel and points transfers
|
The Platinum Card® from American Express
|
4.50/5 Best for large welcome offer
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
|
4.50/5 Best for large welcome offer
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
|
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
|
4.00/5 Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
|
4.00/5 Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|
Discover it® Cash Back
|
5.00/5 Best for cash back on rotating categories
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
|
5.00/5 Best for cash back on rotating categories
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
|
4.80/5 Best for cash back
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.99% - 28.49% Variable
|
4.80/5 Best for cash back
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
|
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
|
4.00/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn 50,000 bonus points. Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases. Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners. Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. Earn 1X points on all other purchases. Receive 7,500 anniversary points, 4 upgraded boardings per year when available, and a $75 Southwest® travel credit each year. Enjoy benefits including 3X points on Southwest purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare, 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming, 10,000 Companion Pass® qualifying points boost each year, and more.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.49% - 27.49% Variable
|
4.00/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
How we find the week's top credit card offers
Not all credit card bonuses are created equal. Each week, we comb through the latest promotions to spotlight the ones that offer real-world value -- not just flashy numbers. We're after the deals that make sense long after the sign-up bonus hits your account.
Here's what we look for:
- Bonuses that are actually easy to earn
- Rewards that fit into everyday life
- Limited-time offers that are worth grabbing before they disappear
We refresh this list weekly to keep the best deals front and center.
Before you jump on a bonus, pause and check a few things
A welcome bonus can be a nice boost -- but only if it aligns with your spending habits and financial goals. Ask yourself:
- Will you be able to hit the spending requirement without overspending?
- Do the ongoing perks make sense for how you spend and travel?
- Is your credit score ready? (Most of the top cards ask for a score of 670 or higher.)
Taking a few minutes now to assess the details can help you avoid regrets later.
How often should you go after a new card bonus?
It's different for everyone, but applying for a new card every three to six months is a good rule of thumb. This spacing helps keep your credit score healthy and your chances of approval high.
A few tips to stay on track:
- Skip the ones that don't fit your lifestyle or budget
- Only apply when you're confident you can meet the spend
- Avoid new applications if you're planning a major purchase or loan soon
Being strategic lets you earn more over time -- without hurting your credit in the process.
Thinking about your next move?
If you're ready to earn a new bonus, there's no better time -- several top-tier offers are live right now. Check out the list above to find one that suits your current needs, or explore our full guide to the best credit card sign-up bonuses for even more options.
FAQs
-
No, but it's usually a good idea. Canceling right after earning the bonus can hurt your credit score and may raise red flags with issuers. Plus, many of the cards we feature come with ongoing perks like cash back, travel protections, or points bonuses that can add long-term value. If the card has an annual fee, revisit whether it's worth it after the first year.
-
You'll usually receive your bonus after meeting the minimum spending requirement within a set time frame -- often within the first three to six months. Once that's done, the bonus typically shows up on your account within a few weeks, though timing can vary by issuer.
-
It can be -- especially if the bonus fits your travel or cash back goals. But we also look at the overall quality and long-term value of each card featured. It's smart to choose a card that not only offers a great bonus today but also matches your lifestyle for the long haul.
