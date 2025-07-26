Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses This Week, July 26, 2025: Don't Delay -- Apply Now!
Last week I signed up for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) and grabbed a quick little bonus.
Nothing life-changing -- just a couple hundred bucks. But honestly, I didn't get it just for the bonus. The long-term cash back perks (hello, 5% on Amazon and Chase Travel) are what really sold me.
And that's the thing about credit card bonuses… When you pick the right card, the bonus is just a cherry on top of something you were going to use anyway.
Every week, we comb through 260+ credit card offers to highlight the ones that offer real value. If you're after big travel rewards, simple cash back, or a long-haul card to keep for years, we got you. Here's what's hot this week.
Top credit card welcome bonuses this week
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|
4.50/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.24% - 28.74% Variable
|
4.50/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|
5.00/5 Best for travel and points transfers
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 28.24% Variable
|
5.00/5 Best for travel and points transfers
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for travel and points transfers
|
The Platinum Card® from American Express
|
4.50/5 Best for large welcome offer
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
|
4.50/5 Best for large welcome offer
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
|
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
|
4.00/5 Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
|
4.00/5 Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|
Discover it® Cash Back
|
5.00/5 Best for cash back on rotating categories
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
|
5.00/5 Best for cash back on rotating categories
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|
Prime Visa
|
4.30/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
|1% - 5% back Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.49% - 28.24% Variable
|
4.30/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
How we pick this week's top sign-up bonuses
We're not here to hype the biggest numbers just for show. Each week, we sort through the latest credit card deals to highlight the ones that actually make sense -- both for earning a bonus now and getting long-term value from the card.
Here's what we prioritize:
- Bonuses that are realistically achievable
- Everyday rewards you'll actually use
- Limited-time offers that won't stick around forever
We update this list every week to make sure you're seeing the best of what's out there -- while it lasts.
Things to think about before applying
Scoring a welcome bonus can be a solid win -- but only if the card works for your lifestyle. Before you apply, take a quick gut check:
- Can you hit the minimum spend without throwing off your budget?
- Will the card's perks benefit your day-to-day spending or travel habits?
- Is your credit score in the right range? (Most cards with the top bonuses go to those with 670+.)
Taking a few minutes to review the details now can save you from stress (and missed bonuses) down the road.
How often should you go for a new bonus?
There's no exact formula, but waiting at least three to six months between applications is a good rule of thumb. It gives your credit score time to settle and helps keep your approval odds strong.
Some smart habits:
- Skip offers that don't match your goals or budget
- Only apply when you're confident you can meet the spend
- Hold off if you've got a big financial event coming up -- like applying for a mortgage
With the right timing, you can stack up rewards while protecting your credit.
Thinking about your next move?
Now's a great time to earn a bonus -- especially with a few strong, limited-time offers available this week. Check the list above to find the one that fits you best, or browse our full guide to explore more top credit card sign-up bonuses currently on the table.
FAQs
-
Credit card bonuses can change without much notice -- sometimes within weeks, sometimes after a few months. We update this list once weekly to make sure you're seeing the freshest offers available.
-
It can be -- especially if the bonus fits your travel or cash back goals. But we also look at the overall quality and long-term value of each card featured. It's smart to choose a card that not only offers a great bonus today but also matches your lifestyle for the long haul.
-
No, but it's usually a good idea. Canceling right after earning the bonus can hurt your credit score and may raise red flags with issuers. Plus, many of the cards we feature come with ongoing perks like cash back, travel protections, or points bonuses that can add long-term value. If the card has an annual fee, revisit whether it's worth it after the first year.
