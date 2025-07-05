Best Credit Card Bonuses This Week, July 5, 2025: Grab a Limited-Time Offer While They Last
Let's be honest -- the Chase Sapphire cards are hogging all the spotlight this week… and honestly, they deserve it!
Between the massive welcome bonuses, the new Points Boost program, and all the refreshed perks, it's hard not to be tempted. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is looking better than ever, especially if you've got future travel in the works.
But Chase cards aren't the only ones worth a look. Each week, we scan 260+ credit card offers to surface the best sign-up bonuses, everyday rewards, and point-packed picks that actually deliver value.
Scroll down and see what's hot this week.
Top credit card welcome bonuses this week
These cards are offering some of the best welcome bonuses right now.
|Welcome Offer
Our Rating
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.24% - 28.74% Variable
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Best for travel and points transfers
75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Best for travel and points transfers
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
25,000 points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
1.5-3 points per dollar on all purchases
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Best for large welcome offer
As High As 175,000 points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points. Earn 5X on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 per calendar year and 5X on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X on other purchases.
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
Best for large welcome offer
Discover it® Cash Back
Best for cash back on rotating categories
Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year.
1% - 5% Cashback. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Best for cash back on rotating categories
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Best for cash back
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
1.5% - 5% cash back. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Best for cash back
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases. Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners. Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. Earn 1X points on all other purchases.
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.49% - 27.49% Variable
How we pick this week's best credit card bonuses
Every week, we sift through the newest credit card promos to highlight the ones that actually deliver value -- not just big numbers. We focus on offers that are easy to take advantage of and worth keeping even after the bonus is gone. Here's what we look for:
- Rewards that are simple to use
- Sign-up bonuses that are truly rewarding
- Limited-time deals with lasting value
This list is updated weekly so you don't miss out on short-lived offers.
What to consider before you apply
Earning a welcome bonus is great -- but only if the card makes sense for you. Before applying, ask yourself:
- Can you meet the minimum spending without stretching your finances?
- Do the card's benefits match your everyday spending?
- Is your credit score in good shape? (Most top bonuses require at least a 670.)
Spending a minute to review the fine print now can help you avoid disappointment later.
How often should you go for a bonus?
There's no one-size-fits-all rule, but a good guideline is every three to six months. This gives your credit time to breathe and keeps you eligible for future offers. A few smart habits:
- Focus on offers that fit your budget and lifestyle
- Don't apply unless you're sure you can meet the spend
- Avoid applying if you've got a big financial move -- like a mortgage -- coming up
With the right timing, you can rack up rewards without risking your credit score.
Looking for your next bonus?
If you're ready to apply, now's a great time -- several strong offers are live right now. Browse the list above to find one that fits your current goals, or head over to our full guide to the best credit card sign-up bonuses for more top picks.
FAQs
-
You'll usually receive your bonus after meeting the minimum spending requirement within a set time frame -- often within the first three to six months. Once that's done, the bonus typically shows up on your account within a few weeks, though timing can vary by issuer.
-
It can be -- especially if the bonus fits your travel or cash back goals. But we also look at the overall quality and long-term value of each card featured. It's smart to choose a card that not only offers a great bonus today but also matches your lifestyle for the long haul.
-
The 2/3/4 rule is an unofficial guideline to help you pace yourself when opening new cards. It means you should limit yourself to no more than:
- 2 new cards in one 90-day period
- 3 cards in a 12-month period
- 4 cards in a 24-month period
Issuers don't publish this officially. But applying too aggressively for multiple cards increases your chances of denial. Slow and steady wins the rewards race!
