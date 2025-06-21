Best Credit Card Bonuses This Week, June 21, 2025: Earn Cash Back or Travel Rewards
Not gonna lie… I've signed up for a lot of credit cards recently. Like, probably too many. So I'm personally on a little credit card cooldown right now.
But if I was ready to jump back in, there are a couple offers on this week's list I'd jump all over.
Every week, we dig through 260+ credit card offers to find the ones that actually deliver -- whether it's huge welcome point bonuses or cash back with no hoops. If you're looking for your next move, this is a great place to start.
Top credit card welcome bonuses this week
These cards are offering some of the best welcome bonuses right now.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|
Rating image, 4.00 out of 5 stars.
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
|
Rating image, 4.00 out of 5 stars.
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
|
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
|
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
|
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®
On Chase's Secure Website.
|
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.99% - 28.49% Variable
|
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
|
Discover it® Cash Back
Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back
On Discover's Secure Website.
|
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
|
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Apply Now for Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
On American Express' Secure Website.
|
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/13/2025. Terms apply.
|3X - 12X points Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio. Earn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations. Earn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases. Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card. Terms apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: 20.24%-29.24% Variable
|
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Apply Now for Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
|
Rating image, 4.00 out of 5 stars.
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn 50,000 bonus points. Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases. Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners. Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. Earn 1X points on all other purchases. Receive 7,500 anniversary points, 4 upgraded boardings per year when available, and a $75 Southwest® travel credit each year. Enjoy benefits including 3X points on Southwest purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare, 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming, 10,000 Companion Pass® qualifying points boost each year, and more.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.49% - 27.49% Variable
|
Rating image, 4.00 out of 5 stars.
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
How we pick the best credit card bonuses each week
Every week, our team reviews the latest offers from major credit card issuers to spot the most valuable deals. We focus on limited-time promotions, flexible ways to redeem rewards, and cards that offer strong long-term value -- not just flashy upfront perks. This list is refreshed weekly, so you can catch top bonuses before they disappear.
What to know before applying
A welcome bonus can be a great perk -- but it's smart to check a few things before you hit "apply":
- Make sure the card fits your needs beyond the bonus -- consider ongoing rewards, perks, and any annual fees.
- Check your credit score; top offers usually go to applicants with good to excellent credit (typically 670+).
- Be confident you can hit the minimum spend within the required timeframe to actually unlock the bonus.
How often should you go for a new card bonus?
There's no one-size-fits-all answer, but a good rule of thumb is to wait three to six months between applications. That gives your credit score time to settle and keeps you in a strong position for future offers.
The key is timing. Only apply when you're confident you can hit the spending requirement without straining your budget. Chasing every bonus can hurt more than it helps -- especially if you're planning a big financial move, like applying for a mortgage. Focus on a few strategic applications each year to rack up rewards without damaging your credit.
Ready to earn an easy welcome bonus?
Now's a solid time to grab a welcome bonus.
Scan through our list above for a card that fits your current lifestyle and spending habits. Or check out our page dedicated to the best credit card sign-up bonuses for more options.
FAQs
-
You'll usually receive your bonus after meeting the minimum spending requirement within a set time frame -- often within the first three to six months. Once that's done, the bonus typically shows up on your account within a few weeks, though timing can vary by issuer.
-
The 2/3/4 rule is an unofficial guideline to help you pace yourself when opening new cards. It means you should limit yourself to no more than:
- 2 new cards in one 90-day period
- 3 cards in a 12-month period
- 4 cards in a 24-month period
Issuers don't publish this officially. But applying too aggressively for multiple cards increases your chances of denial. Slow and steady wins the rewards race!
-
It can be -- especially if the bonus fits your travel or cash back goals. But we also look at the overall quality and long-term value of each card featured. It's smart to choose a card that not only offers a great bonus today but also matches your lifestyle for the long haul.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
For rates and fees for the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, click here
For rates and fees for the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.