Best Credit Card Bonuses This Week, June 7, 2025: Earn an Unlimited Cashback Match for Your First Year
KEY POINTS
- Featured welcome bonus: Discover it® Cash Back is offering a lucrative welcome offer -- Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
- Quick and easy cash back: Earn $200 after just $500 in spending in the first 3 months with a no-annual-fee card.
- Updated weekly: We review all the latest offers to find the best deals each week.
This week's feature isn't your typical sign-up bonus. But, it's just as valuable and there's no qualifying criteria!
Right now, for new Discover it® Cash Back cardmembers, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That means if you earn $300 in cash back this year, Discover turns it into $600. No hoops, no promo codes, just straight-up extra cash.
You'll also earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, plus 1% cash back on all other purchases. For a no-annual-fee card, it's seriously packed with value.
Each week, we dig through over 260 credit card offers to find the best ones. Whether you want easy rewards, big welcome bonuses, or just a smarter way to spend. These offers can change fast, so if something catches your eye, jump on it while it's still live.
Featured card for June 7, 2025: Discover it® Cash Back
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
- Apply and you could get a decision in as little as 60 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your digital card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Why I love it:
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. And honestly, that's a killer deal. I'm a huge fan of no annual fee cards, and the rotating 5% categories (up to a quarterly maximum; activation required) actually line up with real-life spending (like gas, groceries, and restaurants). It's a super low-effort way to earn extra money just by using your card normally. If you're new to rewards cards or just want something easy and rewarding, this one's hard to beat.
Top credit card welcome bonuses this week
These cards are offering some of the best welcome bonuses right now.
Discover it® Cash Back
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for large welcome offer
|80,000 Membership Rewards® Points Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. Earn 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms and limitations apply.
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for travel and points transfers
|60,000 bonus points Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining and 2x on all other travel purchases Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Rating image, 4.00 out of 5 stars.
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|Earn 50,000 bonus points. Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases. Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners. Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. Earn 1X points on all other purchases. Receive 7,500 anniversary points, 4 upgraded boardings per year when available, and a $75 Southwest® travel credit each year. Enjoy benefits including 3X points on Southwest purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare, 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming, 10,000 Companion Pass® qualifying points boost each year, and more.
Rating image, 4.00 out of 5 stars.
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Rating image, 4.00 out of 5 stars.
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
Rating image, 4.00 out of 5 stars.
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|Earn $200 cash back Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
How we choose the best sign-up bonuses every day
We monitor all the major credit card issuers for the best sign-up bonus offers on a weekly basis.
We prioritize:
- Highest bonus value
- Limited-time deals
- Redemption flexibility
- Overall card quality
- Long-term value
Every week, this page gets updated to make sure we're bringing you the best and latest sign-up bonus offers before they expire.
What to know before applying for new cards
A new sign-up bonus can be very exciting. But before you apply, make sure you've considered the following:
- Ensure you can meet the minimum spending requirement to earn the bonus in the specified period of time.
- Keep in mind, the cards with the best welcome offers usually require good to excellent credit (a FICO® Score of 670 or higher).
- Review a card's other perks and any potential fees to decide if it's a good all-around match.
How often should you submit new card applications?
There's no specific rule, but I recommend spacing out applications at least every three to six months. This gives your credit score time to recover from past inquiries and helps you stay eligible for future offers.
Most importantly, only apply when you can comfortably meet the minimum spending requirement to earn the bonus without stretching your budget. Applying too frequently for new cards can backfire, especially if you're planning a major loan application -- like a mortgage -- soon. Instead, aim for a few well-timed bonuses per year to maximize rewards without hurting your credit.
Ready to earn easy cash back?
With so many strong offers on the table, now's a great time to scoop up a welcome bonus that fits your lifestyle.
The Discover it® Cash Back card is a solid pick with no annual fee and a unique welcome bonus -- Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. If you're looking for a simple way to stack rewards, this one's great to start. Click here to apply for the Discover it® Cash Back card (see rates and fees).
FAQs
You'll usually receive your bonus after meeting the minimum spending requirement within a set time frame -- often within the first three to six months. Once that's done, the bonus typically shows up on your account within a few weeks, though timing can vary by issuer.
It can be -- especially if the bonus fits your travel or cash back goals. But we also look at the overall quality and long-term value of each card featured. It's smart to choose a card that not only offers a great bonus today but also matches your lifestyle for the long haul.
The 2/3/4 rule is an unofficial guideline to help you pace yourself when opening new cards. It means you should limit yourself to no more than:
- 2 new cards in one 90-day period
- 3 cards in a 12-month period
- 4 cards in a 24-month period
Issuers don't publish this officially. But applying too aggressively for multiple cards increases your chances of denial. Slow and steady wins the rewards race!
