Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses This Week, Nov. 1, 2025: Unlock Massive Perks Before They're Gone

Credit card bonuses are basically adult Easter eggs🥚. Hidden surprises just waiting to be found.

You open a new card, hit an easy spending goal, and boom -- you've unlocked $200, $500, maybe even $1,500+ in bonus rewards.

Each week, my team and I dig through 260+ credit card offers to find the ones that actually make sense -- easy wins, long-term value, and perks that keep paying you back long after the bonus hits. Here are this week's top offers worth cracking open.

Top credit card welcome bonuses this week

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for American Express Platinum Card®

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
 As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

APR: See Pay Over Time APR

Best for large welcome offer
Apply Now for Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

100,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. 1.5X-12X points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 20.99% - 28.99% (Variable)

Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Earn $900 bonus cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 17.24% - 23.24% Variable

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Best for travel and points transfers
 75,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 19.74% - 27.99% Variable

Best for travel and points transfers
Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card Circle with letter I in it. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members 1% - 5% back Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 19.24% - 27.99% Variable

Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back

On Discover's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Best for cash back on rotating categories
 Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. 1% - 5% Cashback Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro:

Purchases: 0%, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

Regular: 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR

Best for cash back on rotating categories
Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
 25,000 points (worth $250) Circle with letter I in it. 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases 1.5-3 points per dollar Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. See Terms. See Terms. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: See Terms

Balance Transfers: See Terms

Regular: See Terms

Best for unlimited rewards on purchases

How we pick the week's top sign-up bonuses

We're not here to hype the biggest numbers just for show. Each week, we sort through the latest credit card deals to highlight the ones that actually make sense -- both for earning a bonus now and getting long-term value from the card.

Here's what we prioritize:

  • Bonuses that are realistically achievable
  • Everyday rewards you'll actually use
  • Limited-time offers that won't stick around forever

We update this list every week to make sure you're seeing the best of what's out there -- while it lasts.

Things to think about before applying

Scoring a welcome bonus can be a solid win -- but only if the card works for your lifestyle. Before you apply, take a quick gut check:

  • Can you hit the minimum spend without throwing off your budget?
  • Will the card's perks benefit your day-to-day spending or travel habits?
  • Is your credit score in the right range? (Most cards with the top bonuses go to those with 670+.)

Taking a few minutes to review the details now can save you from stress (and missed bonuses) down the road.

How often should you go for a new bonus?

There's no exact formula, but waiting at least three to six months between applications is a good rule of thumb. It gives your credit score time to settle and helps keep your approval odds strong.

Some smart habits:

  • Skip offers that don't match your goals or budget
  • Only apply when you're confident you can meet the spend
  • Hold off if you've got a big financial event coming up -- like applying for a mortgage

With the right timing, you can stack up rewards while protecting your credit.

Thinking about your next move?

Now's a great time to earn a bonus -- especially with a few strong, limited-time offers available this week. Check the list above to find the one that fits you best, or browse our full guide to explore more top credit card sign-up bonuses currently on the table.

FAQs

  • It can be -- especially if the bonus fits your travel or cash back goals. But we also look at the overall quality and long-term value of each card featured. It's smart to choose a card that not only offers a great bonus today but also matches your lifestyle for the long haul.

  • A strong bonus should be achievable without overspending and come with a card that offers long-term value. Look for offers with reasonable minimum spend requirements, rewards that align with your everyday spending or travel habits, and perks you'll actually use. Limited-time promos can be great -- just make sure the card still makes sense after the bonus is gone.

  • Most of the best credit card bonuses -- especially the ones we highlight -- require good to excellent credit. That usually means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Premium cards may require a score in the 700s. If you're unsure where you stand, it's smart to check your credit score before applying to avoid a surprise denial.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.