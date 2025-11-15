Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses This Week, Nov. 15, 2025: A Limited-Time $250 Deal Inside

Some weeks are quiet in credit card land… and then there are weeks like this one.

One of my all-time favorite cards -- Prime Visa (see rates and fees) -- is running a limited-time welcome bonus offer right now. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you don't want to sleep on this one!

Each week, my team and I sift through 260+ credit card offers to highlight the biggest bonuses, the easiest wins, and the cards that keep delivering long after year one. Here are the top offers worth checking out this week.

Top credit card welcome bonuses this week

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR
Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card Circle with letter I in it. Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members 1% - 5% back Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 19.24% - 27.99% Variable

Apply Now for American Express Platinum Card®

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Best for large welcome offer
 As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

APR: See Pay Over Time APR

Best for large welcome offer
Apply Now for Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

100,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. 1.5X-12X points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 20.74% - 28.74% (Variable)

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Best for travel and points transfers
 75,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 19.74% - 27.99% Variable

Best for travel and points transfers
Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back

On Discover's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Best for cash back on rotating categories
 Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. 1% - 5% Cashback Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro:

Purchases: 0%, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

Regular: 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR

Best for cash back on rotating categories
Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
 25,000 points (worth $250) Circle with letter I in it. 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases 1.5-3 points per dollar Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

Best for unlimited rewards on purchases

How we pick the best credit card bonuses each week

We don't just chase the biggest sign-up bonuses. Every week, we sort through the latest credit card deals to find offers that are actually worth it -- both now and later.

Here's what we look for:

  • Bonuses that are easy to earn
  • Rewards you'll actually use
  • Limited-time offers that might not last long

This list gets a fresh update every week, so you always have the latest top picks.

Before you apply, check the basics

A big welcome bonus sounds great -- but only if the card fits your life. Ask yourself:

  • Can you hit the spending goal without going over budget?
  • Will you use the perks and rewards regularly?
  • Is your credit score solid? (Most top cards need a 670 or higher.)

Spending two minutes on a quick gut check now can save you from regret later.

How often should you go for a new bonus?

There's no perfect answer, but applying every three to six months tends to be a safe bet. It keeps your credit in good shape and improves your chances of getting approved.

A few smart tips:

  • Don't apply just because an offer looks shiny -- make sure it fits your goals
  • Only move forward if you're sure you can hit the spend requirement
  • Hit pause if you've got a big financial move coming up (like a home loan)

Done right, credit card welcome bonuses can be a great way to rack up rewards without hurting your credit.

Thinking about your next card?

This week's list includes several strong offers -- some for a limited time only. Scroll up to find one that fits your spending habits, or head over to our full guide for even more of the best sign-up bonuses out there.

FAQs

  • It depends on the issuer's rules. Some credit card companies, like American Express, generally offer a welcome bonus only once per card, per lifetime. Others, like Chase or Citi, may let you earn a bonus again -- but only if a certain amount of time has passed (typically 24 to 48 months since you last got the bonus). Always check the fine print before applying.

  • Credit card bonuses can change without much notice -- sometimes within weeks, sometimes after a few months. We update this list once weekly to make sure you're seeing the freshest offers available.

  • Most of the best credit card bonuses -- especially the ones we highlight -- require good to excellent credit. That usually means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Premium cards may require a score in the 700s. If you're unsure where you stand, it's smart to check your credit score before applying to avoid a surprise denial.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary


Joel O'Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald's -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he's not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.