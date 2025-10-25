Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses This Week: Top Can't-Miss Offers for Oct. 25, 2025
Personally, I still think Amazon's Prime Visa (see rates and fees) has the easiest welcome bonus to snag right now.
If you're a Prime member, you'll get an instant $150 Amazon gift card as soon as you're approved -- without any spending requirements or activity needed. Easy peasy.
Each week, my team and I comb through 260+ credit card offers to find the ones worth your time -- from easy wins like this to huge travel rewards that can cover your next vacation. Here are this week's top bonuses worth checking out.
Top credit card welcome bonuses this week
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Prime Visa
|
4.30/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
|1% - 5% back Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.24% - 27.99% Variable
|
4.30/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Citi Strata Elite℠ Card
|
5.00/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|100,000 bonus points For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
|1.5X-12X points Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.99% - 28.99% (Variable)
|
5.00/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
American Express Platinum Card®
|
4.90/5 Best for large welcome offer
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
|
4.90/5 Best for large welcome offer
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
|
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
|
5.00/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $900 bonus cash back Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 23.24% Variable
|
5.00/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|
5.00/5 Best for travel and points transfers
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.74% - 27.99% Variable
|
5.00/5 Best for travel and points transfers
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for travel and points transfers
|
Discover it® Cash Back
|
5.00/5 Best for cash back on rotating categories
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR
|
5.00/5 Best for cash back on rotating categories
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
|
4.70/5 Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points (worth $250) 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.99% - 27.99% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
|
4.70/5 Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
How we choose the best credit card bonuses each week
We don't just go after the biggest numbers. Each week, we dig through the newest credit card promos to find the ones that actually offer value -- not just now, but over time.
Our top picks are based on:
- Sign-up bonuses that are actually doable
- Rewards that work for everyday spending
- Limited-time deals that won't be around for long
We update the list weekly, so you're always seeing the most up-to-date offers worth considering.
Before you apply, make sure it's the right fit
A welcome bonus can be a great way to earn extra value -- but only if the card fits your needs. Take a moment to ask yourself:
- Can you hit the spending requirement without stretching your budget?
- Do the ongoing perks match your spending style or travel plans?
- Is your credit score high enough? (Most top offers require 670 or better.)
A quick review now can help you avoid stress or disappointment later on.
How often should you apply for new bonuses?
There's no strict rule, but spacing out your applications every three to six months is usually a smart move. It keeps your credit healthy and your chances of approval high.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- Don't apply just because an offer looks good -- make sure it fits your goals
- Only move forward when you know you can meet the minimum spend
- If you've got a big financial move coming up (like buying a home), hold off
With the right strategy, you can collect rewards without putting your credit at risk.
Ready to find your next bonus?
This week brings several strong, limited-time credit card offers. Scan through our list above to see which one fits best -- or check out our full guide for even more top sign-up bonuses worth a look.
FAQs
-
A strong bonus should be achievable without overspending and come with a card that offers long-term value. Look for offers with reasonable minimum spend requirements, rewards that align with your everyday spending or travel habits, and perks you'll actually use. Limited-time promos can be great -- just make sure the card still makes sense after the bonus is gone.
-
Most of the best credit card bonuses -- especially the ones we highlight -- require good to excellent credit. That usually means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Premium cards may require a score in the 700s. If you're unsure where you stand, it's smart to check your credit score before applying to avoid a surprise denial.
-
It depends on the issuer's rules. Some credit card companies, like American Express, generally offer a welcome bonus only once per card, per lifetime. Others, like Chase or Citi, may let you earn a bonus again -- but only if a certain amount of time has passed (typically 24 to 48 months since you last got the bonus). Always check the fine print before applying.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the American Express Platinum Card®, click here