Best Credit Card for Groceries: The Amex Blue Cash Preferred Just Won Our Title
There are a handful of heavyweights when it comes to earning rewards on groceries. But there's only one that takes the belt: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
With the highest cash back rate we've seen in the grocery category, plus 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), this card can turn everyday shopping into real rewards. I've written about card products for years, and the Amex Blue Cash Preferred has long been one of the best cash back cards out there.
Here's why Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries in 2025.
Why we love the Amex Blue Cash Preferred
The main draw of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is its earning rate on groceries.
You'll get 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions -- meaning if you max out the U.S. supermarkets category, you'll earn $360 back every year. Annual grocery spending over $6,000 will earn 1% back.
Simply put, if you spend around $6,000 a year ($500 a month) on groceries, you can't do better than the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's other earning rates are strong, too:
And don't forget about the welcome bonus: Right now, new Amex Blue Cash Preferred cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. Terms apply.
Ready to earn more on everyday spending? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and apply today.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Other valuable perks
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred doesn't stop at cash back. You'll also get:
- $120 a year in Disney streaming credits: Up to $10 per month when paying for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ subscriptions.
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months. (The standard 20.24%-29.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.)
- Straightforward redemptions: All cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
I prefer card rewards that are easy to redeem and the Amex Blue Cash Preferred delivers once again.
And if you have seemingly every streaming service like I do -- or are looking for a 0% intro APR offer -- you can get even more value out of this card.
No annual fee in year one
A few more things worth noting: the Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) If you spend a decent amount on groceries, streaming, and transit, you should be able to easily justify that price tag.
Plus, if you combine the welcome bonus with $360 in grocery earnings in your first year, you've already got $610 in cash back -- which means you've already made up the cost of the annual fee for the first seven years and change. Not bad.
In short, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a great long-term pick if you're looking to earn cash back on the things you already buy. It's perfect for anyone who:
- Buys lots of groceries
- Commutes regularly
- Subscribes to multiple streaming services
- Wants simple, valuable cash back
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to learn more and start earning today.
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here
