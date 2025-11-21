Best Credit Card for Groceries: This Amex Card Just Won Our Crown Again
There are a few solid credit cards that offer great rewards on your trips to the grocery store. But there's only one that we think is the best: The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
That's because the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns a whopping 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, plus some other strong earning rates to round things out. Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2025, and -- spoiler alert -- we just gave it the same title for 2026.
Here's everything you need to know about our favorite grocery card.
Here's why we love the Amex Blue Cash Preferred
As mentioned, the biggest selling point Amex Blue Cash Preferred is its superb earning rate on groceries.
You'll earn 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. If you hit the $6,000 cap, Motely Fool Money estimates that you'll have earned $360 in cash back -- and you'll keep earning 1% back after that.
Put simply: If you spend $6,000 a year ($500 a month) or less on groceries, you almost definitely can't do better than the Amex Blue Cash Preferred. The card also comes with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So you've got a great head start on racking up rewards.
Other earning rates include:
- 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
Looking for more rewards? There's also a solid welcome bonus to consider. Right now, new Amex Blue Cash Preferred cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months.
Ready to earn cash back on your next trip to the grocery store? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and apply today.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.74% - 28.74%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Other strong perks worth mentioning
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred doesn't stop at some nice earning rates. You'll also get:
- Up to $120 a year in Disney streaming credits: Get up to to $10 per month in statement credits when paying for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ subscriptions
- Intro APR offer: Get 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months; a 19.74%-28.74% Variable APR applies after
- Simple redemption options: Rewards are received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
I prefer credit card rewards that are simple, flexible, and easy to redeem. Here, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred wins again.
The high rewards rate on streaming and Disney streaming credits mean this card is a great fit for binge watchers, too. And if you're looking for a solid year to pay down debt interest-free, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred can cover you there too.
What are you waiting for? See our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to learn all the ways you can save with it today.
Our Research Expert
