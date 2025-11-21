Best Credit Card for Groceries: This Amex Card Just Won Our Crown Again

There are a few solid credit cards that offer great rewards on your trips to the grocery store. But there's only one that we think is the best: The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.

That's because the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns a whopping 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, plus some other strong earning rates to round things out. Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2025, and -- spoiler alert -- we just gave it the same title for 2026.

Here's everything you need to know about our favorite grocery card.

Here's why we love the Amex Blue Cash Preferred

As mentioned, the biggest selling point Amex Blue Cash Preferred is its superb earning rate on groceries.

You'll earn 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. If you hit the $6,000 cap, Motely Fool Money estimates that you'll have earned $360 in cash back -- and you'll keep earning 1% back after that.

Put simply: If you spend $6,000 a year ($500 a month) or less on groceries, you almost definitely can't do better than the Amex Blue Cash Preferred. The card also comes with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So you've got a great head start on racking up rewards.

Other earning rates include:

3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

Terms apply

Looking for more rewards? There's also a solid welcome bonus to consider. Right now, new Amex Blue Cash Preferred cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months.

Ready to earn cash back on your next trip to the grocery store? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and apply today.