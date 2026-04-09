Best Credit Card for People Paying Off Debt: April 2026
Most credit cards are designed to get you to spend more. The Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) is designed to help you stop paying interest while you spend less.
That's a different product for a different moment -- and if you're carrying high-interest debt right now, it's probably the right card to have in your wallet.
Why the Chase Slate®
At 20% APR, a $6,000 balance costs you roughly $100 a month in interest. That's why you can make every payment on time and still feel like you're barely moving.
A 0% intro APR card changes the math entirely. Every dollar you pay goes toward principal. No interest accumulating in the background, no payments that disappear into the bank's pocket.
The Chase Slate® offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, no annual fee. After the intro period, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.
Note the balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
On that same $6,000 balance, the 5% transfer fee costs $300. The interest you avoid over 21 months at 20% APR is roughly $1,100. Net savings: around $800.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
What it doesn't do
The Chase Slate® earns no rewards. There's no welcome bonus, no cash back, no points. After the intro period ends, there's no ongoing reason to use it over a card that pays you something for spending.
That's the right tradeoff if debt payoff is the actual goal. Rewards are designed to encourage more spending. When you're trying to pay down a balance, that's the opposite of what you need.
The card also has a foreign transaction fee of 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars, so it's not one to bring abroad.
How to use it right
The 0% intro window only helps if you have a plan to use it. Divide your balance by 21 and aim to pay at least that amount each month. On $6,000, that's $286. On $4,000, it's about $190. Hit that number every month and you'll clear the balance before interest applies.
A few other things worth knowing: missing a payment can void the intro APR offer, so setting up autopay for at least the minimum is worth doing on day one. And because the 0% applies to purchases too, this card can also cover a large planned expense -- a home repair, a medical bill, anything you know you'll need time to pay off -- without interest piling up in the meantime.
Who it's right for
The Chase Slate® makes sense if you're carrying high-interest credit card debt from a non-Chase card and want the longest possible runway to pay it down. It also works for anyone financing a large purchase who wants nearly two years to pay it off without touching a dollar of interest.
If paying down debt is the goal this year, this is the card to do it with. You can learn more and apply for the Chase Slate® right here.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.