Best Credit Card for People Paying Off Debt: April 2026

Most credit cards are designed to get you to spend more. The Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) is designed to help you stop paying interest while you spend less.

That's a different product for a different moment -- and if you're carrying high-interest debt right now, it's probably the right card to have in your wallet.

Why the Chase Slate®

At 20% APR, a $6,000 balance costs you roughly $100 a month in interest. That's why you can make every payment on time and still feel like you're barely moving.

A 0% intro APR card changes the math entirely. Every dollar you pay goes toward principal. No interest accumulating in the background, no payments that disappear into the bank's pocket.

The Chase Slate® offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, no annual fee. After the intro period, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.

Note the balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

On that same $6,000 balance, the 5% transfer fee costs $300. The interest you avoid over 21 months at 20% APR is roughly $1,100. Net savings: around $800.