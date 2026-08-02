Best Credit Card for People Paying Off Debt: August 2026

The average American credit card debt is $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research . If that sounds like you, a card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is your best option for getting back to zero. Just keep in mind that the most qualified candidates typically have good-to-excellent credit scores.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also has a $0 annual fee, so the dollars you free up goes straight toward your balance instead of covering card costs. That combination is why it earned Motley Fool Money's award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. That beats or ties basically every other balance transfer card -- most competitors top out at 15 or 18 months.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- plus another option if you want to earn solid rewards, too.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my pick for the single best credit card to pay off debt. That's because it offers almost two years to chip away at a balance without a single dollar going to interest -- pretty much the longest savings runway you'll find.

That's why I'm always recommending balance transfer cards like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ).

Getting out of debt can feel like fighting an uphill battle. I have some friends who have dealt with it, and frankly, it sucks.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: How the intro APR actually works

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's top 0% intro APR offer applies to both new purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 21 months from account opening. Once the 21 months end, any remaining balance starts accruing interest at a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR, depending on your creditworthiness.

Balance transfers only qualify for the intro rate if they post within 120 days of opening your account, so make sure to move your balance early.

My suggestion: Find out your monthly payment by dividing your total balance by 21. Stay on that pace, and you'll clear your debt before interest ever kicks in.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, added directly to your transferred balance. If you move a $6,000 balance, you'll get hit with a $300 fee, making your new balance $6,300.

Weigh that against the alternative, though, and there's no contest. Carrying the same $6,000 on a 22% APR card can cost you over $1,000 in just one year. A one-time $300 fee to dodge ongoing interest is almost always a trade worth making -- as long as you can clear your balance before your 21 months run out.

Bank of America Customized Cash: The better pick if you don't need 21 months

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card isn't for everyone looking to pay off debt. It earns no rewards and offers no welcome bonus, so long-term cardholders can get more value elsewhere.

So if you don't need a full 21 months to pay off debt, I have a different recommendation: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. That's still plenty of time to pay off smaller balances.

You'll also earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%), plus 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. Other purchases earn 1% back. It's not often you see a cash back card with such strong earning rates that also has a solid intro APR offer.

The balance transfer fee is lower, too: 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 5%. If you can pay off your balance in a year or so -- and want to earn a solid welcome bonus while you're at it -- the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the way to go.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.