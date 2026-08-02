Best Credit Card for People Paying Off Debt: August 2026
Getting out of debt can feel like fighting an uphill battle. I have some friends who have dealt with it, and frankly, it sucks.
That's why I'm always recommending balance transfer cards like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my pick for the single best credit card to pay off debt. That's because it offers almost two years to chip away at a balance without a single dollar going to interest -- pretty much the longest savings runway you'll find.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- plus another option if you want to earn solid rewards, too.
Why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card wins for debt payoff
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. That beats or ties basically every other balance transfer card -- most competitors top out at 15 or 18 months.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also has a $0 annual fee, so the dollars you free up goes straight toward your balance instead of covering card costs. That combination is why it earned Motley Fool Money's award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.
The average American credit card debt is $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research. If that sounds like you, a card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is your best option for getting back to zero. Just keep in mind that the most qualified candidates typically have good-to-excellent credit scores.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: How the intro APR actually works
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's top 0% intro APR offer applies to both new purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 21 months from account opening. Once the 21 months end, any remaining balance starts accruing interest at a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR, depending on your creditworthiness.
Balance transfers only qualify for the intro rate if they post within 120 days of opening your account, so make sure to move your balance early.
My suggestion: Find out your monthly payment by dividing your total balance by 21. Stay on that pace, and you'll clear your debt before interest ever kicks in.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, added directly to your transferred balance. If you move a $6,000 balance, you'll get hit with a $300 fee, making your new balance $6,300.
Weigh that against the alternative, though, and there's no contest. Carrying the same $6,000 on a 22% APR card can cost you over $1,000 in just one year. A one-time $300 fee to dodge ongoing interest is almost always a trade worth making -- as long as you can clear your balance before your 21 months run out.
Bank of America Customized Cash: The better pick if you don't need 21 months
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card isn't for everyone looking to pay off debt. It earns no rewards and offers no welcome bonus, so long-term cardholders can get more value elsewhere.
So if you don't need a full 21 months to pay off debt, I have a different recommendation: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. That's still plenty of time to pay off smaller balances.
You'll also earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%), plus 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. Other purchases earn 1% back. It's not often you see a cash back card with such strong earning rates that also has a solid intro APR offer.
The balance transfer fee is lower, too: 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 5%. If you can pay off your balance in a year or so -- and want to earn a solid welcome bonus while you're at it -- the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the way to go.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
FAQs
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No. Like most issuers, Wells Fargo doesn't allow balance transfers between its own cards or affiliated accounts. An existing Wells Fargo balance won't qualify for the 0% intro rate on the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
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A Wells Fargo Reflect® Card balance transfer typically takes a few days to a few weeks to post. Keep making payments on your original card until the transfer is confirmed to avoid late fees or credit score damage in the meantime.
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Your balance transfer limit matches your card's credit limit. A $5,000 credit limit, for example, means you can transfer about a $5,000 balance (minus the balance transfer fee).
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.