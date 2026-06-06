Best Credit Card for People Paying Off Debt: June 2026

My wife said to me the other day, "Hang on a sec... you recommend that people with credit card debt go get another credit card? That doesn't sound right."

Fair point. On its face, it sounds completely backwards. But once you understand the math behind 0% intro APR balance transfers, it all starts to make sense.

I've been helping people become debt-free for years. Let me show you the math first, then the credit card I'd recommend most people get right now.

The math behind moving your debt

Credit card debt is expensive for one reason: interest. And right now, the average credit card APR sits at around 21%. On a balance you carry month to month, that adds up scary fast.

Let's say you owe $6,000 in credit card debt, and you're paying $300 a month towards it. At a 21% APR, it'll take about 25 months to fully pay it off. And along the way, you hand over roughly $1,450 in interest.

A balance transfer card flips that equation. If you move that $6,000 debt to a card charging 0% intro APR for 21 months, every dollar you pay goes straight to the balance instead of feeding interest. Sticking with the same $300 monthly payments, you'll end up actually paying $0 in interest, and become debt-free four months earlier.

The only cost is a one-time transfer fee.

My top balance transfer pick for 2026

When it comes to balance transfers right now, the card I recommend most is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.

It also won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026. We love it because it hands people one of the longest interest-free windows available, with a low transfer fee.

Here are the high-level card features:

Annual fee: $0

$0 Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases

0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases Go-to APR: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Free FICO® Score access: Watch your credit climb as the balance drops

On a $6,000 balance transfer, a 3% fee works out to be $180. But compared to saving $1,450 in interest, it's absolutely worth it.