Best Credit Card for People Paying Off Debt: June 2026
My wife said to me the other day, "Hang on a sec... you recommend that people with credit card debt go get another credit card? That doesn't sound right."
Fair point. On its face, it sounds completely backwards. But once you understand the math behind 0% intro APR balance transfers, it all starts to make sense.
I've been helping people become debt-free for years. Let me show you the math first, then the credit card I'd recommend most people get right now.
The math behind moving your debt
Credit card debt is expensive for one reason: interest. And right now, the average credit card APR sits at around 21%. On a balance you carry month to month, that adds up scary fast.
Let's say you owe $6,000 in credit card debt, and you're paying $300 a month towards it. At a 21% APR, it'll take about 25 months to fully pay it off. And along the way, you hand over roughly $1,450 in interest.
A balance transfer card flips that equation. If you move that $6,000 debt to a card charging 0% intro APR for 21 months, every dollar you pay goes straight to the balance instead of feeding interest. Sticking with the same $300 monthly payments, you'll end up actually paying $0 in interest, and become debt-free four months earlier.
The only cost is a one-time transfer fee.
My top balance transfer pick for 2026
When it comes to balance transfers right now, the card I recommend most is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.
It also won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026. We love it because it hands people one of the longest interest-free windows available, with a low transfer fee.
Here are the high-level card features:
- Annual fee: $0
- Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases
- Go-to APR: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
- Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Free FICO® Score access: Watch your credit climb as the balance drops
On a $6,000 balance transfer, a 3% fee works out to be $180. But compared to saving $1,450 in interest, it's absolutely worth it.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Making a simple payoff plan
Balance transfer cards only work if you use the window wisely. Here's the approach I've watched succeed again and again.
Take your full balance, including the transfer fee, and divide it by the number of months in the intro APR for balance transfers. That's your minimum monthly target for payments.
For example, on a $6,000 balance over 21 months (plus a $180 transfer fee), that's about $295 per month. If you make those payments every single month, the entire balance will be gone before the intro APR runs out.
The other advice for success I have is to set up auto-pay. It's way easier to stay on track when the payments are auto-deducted every month without you even thinking about it.
That's the whole system. The balance transfer card kills the interest, and steady payments do the rest.
The sooner you start, the more you keep
Every month you stay on a high-APR card, interest takes another bite out of money you could be keeping. Starting the 0% intro APR clock today means more of every payment goes to the balance instead of the bank.
You don't need a complicated plan or a perfect budget. You need a long runway, no interest, and the decision to begin.
Read our full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.