Best Credit Card for People Paying Off Debt: June 2026

Published on June 6, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

My wife said to me the other day, "Hang on a sec... you recommend that people with credit card debt go get another credit card? That doesn't sound right."

Fair point. On its face, it sounds completely backwards. But once you understand the math behind 0% intro APR balance transfers, it all starts to make sense.

I've been helping people become debt-free for years. Let me show you the math first, then the credit card I'd recommend most people get right now.

The math behind moving your debt

Credit card debt is expensive for one reason: interest. And right now, the average credit card APR sits at around 21%. On a balance you carry month to month, that adds up scary fast.

Let's say you owe $6,000 in credit card debt, and you're paying $300 a month towards it. At a 21% APR, it'll take about 25 months to fully pay it off. And along the way, you hand over roughly $1,450 in interest.

A balance transfer card flips that equation. If you move that $6,000 debt to a card charging 0% intro APR for 21 months, every dollar you pay goes straight to the balance instead of feeding interest. Sticking with the same $300 monthly payments, you'll end up actually paying $0 in interest, and become debt-free four months earlier.

The only cost is a one-time transfer fee.

My top balance transfer pick for 2026

When it comes to balance transfers right now, the card I recommend most is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.

It also won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026. We love it because it hands people one of the longest interest-free windows available, with a low transfer fee.

Here are the high-level card features:

  • Annual fee: $0
  • Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases
  • Go-to APR: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
  • Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
  • Free FICO® Score access: Watch your credit climb as the balance drops

On a $6,000 balance transfer, a 3% fee works out to be $180. But compared to saving $1,450 in interest, it's absolutely worth it.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
    • Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
    • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.

Making a simple payoff plan

Balance transfer cards only work if you use the window wisely. Here's the approach I've watched succeed again and again.

Take your full balance, including the transfer fee, and divide it by the number of months in the intro APR for balance transfers. That's your minimum monthly target for payments.

For example, on a $6,000 balance over 21 months (plus a $180 transfer fee), that's about $295 per month. If you make those payments every single month, the entire balance will be gone before the intro APR runs out.

The other advice for success I have is to set up auto-pay. It's way easier to stay on track when the payments are auto-deducted every month without you even thinking about it.

That's the whole system. The balance transfer card kills the interest, and steady payments do the rest.

The sooner you start, the more you keep

Every month you stay on a high-APR card, interest takes another bite out of money you could be keeping. Starting the 0% intro APR clock today means more of every payment goes to the balance instead of the bank.

You don't need a complicated plan or a perfect budget. You need a long runway, no interest, and the decision to begin.

Read our full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review to learn more and apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.