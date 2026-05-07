Best Credit Card for People Paying Off Debt: May 2026
Right now the average credit card interest rate is 21% APR. If you're carrying a balance, that number isn't abstract -- it's money leaving your account every single month without touching your principal.
The fix isn't more discipline, it's a better tool. And right now, that tool is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
Here's how it helps you pay off debt, whether it's old or new.
Why we picked the Wells Fargo Reflect Card for May 2026
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of credit card offers each year, and the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card just won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card Award for 2026.
The headline offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, with a $0 annual fee. (An ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.)
That's nearly two years of breathing room, where the payments you make gets 100% applied to your balance and not interest compounding against you.
Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, with a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How much interest can you avoid?
Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card charging 21% APR, and making $300 monthly payments.
On your current card, you'd end up paying roughly $1,450 in interest, and you'd be debt-free in 25 months.
But if you transfer that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, your $300 goes entirely toward the balance paydown. There would be a $300 balance transfer fee, but the savings are still significant.
Here's where you land:
- Total interest saved: ~$1,150
- Payoff timeline: 5 months faster
The card works the same way for new purchases you need to finance, like a medical bill, home repair, anything large you'd rather spread out without interest piling up.
This card has one job -- and it does it well
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is built around interest savings.
There's no rewards program, no cash back or points. But, that's kind of the beauty. Saving $1,000+ in interest and getting out of debt is way more valuable than any rewards program on regular cards.
It's also got one of the longest intro APR periods available right now. That's a real advantage for anyone carrying a larger balance who needs maximum runway.
One additional feature worth mentioning: you'll get up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible) if you pay your bill with the card. That's genuinely useful, even if it's not the main perk.
The bottom line on paying off debt in 2026
That 20%+ APR eating your payments every month isn't going anywhere on its own.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you almost two years to stop the bleeding entirely -- no interest, no annual fee, just a clear runway to get the balance gone. That's the move for May 2026.
Read our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.