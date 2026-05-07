Best Credit Card for People Paying Off Debt: May 2026

Right now the average credit card interest rate is 21% APR. If you're carrying a balance, that number isn't abstract -- it's money leaving your account every single month without touching your principal.

The fix isn't more discipline, it's a better tool. And right now, that tool is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

Here's how it helps you pay off debt, whether it's old or new.

Why we picked the Wells Fargo Reflect Card for May 2026

My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of credit card offers each year, and the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card just won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card Award for 2026.

The headline offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, with a $0 annual fee. (An ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.)

That's nearly two years of breathing room, where the payments you make gets 100% applied to your balance and not interest compounding against you.

Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, with a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.