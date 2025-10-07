Best Grocery and Everyday Spending Cards This Week, Oct. 7, 2025

If you're tired of watching your budget get eaten alive, this is the week to finally put your everyday spending to work.

If you're still swiping a debit card or a no-rewards card at the supermarket, you're losing money. Period. The right credit card can turn those ugly receipts into $300, $400, even $600 back in a year.

Grocery prices are brutal right now. Every checkout feels like highway robbery, and filling up your gas tank isn't much better. The only way I've found to fight back is by making the banks pay me every time I shop.

And the best part? A $0 annual fee -- making this a card you can keep in your wallet year after year.

If you want a card you never have to think about, this one nails it. No rotating categories, no spending caps -- just straightforward rewards every time you swipe.

This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

And the kicker: there's a $0 annual fee , plus your rewards never expire.

This card is making a splash with one of the most generous first-year promos out there. The mix of high cash back, flexible categories, and a big upfront bonus makes it a standout if you're looking to maximize everyday spending.

This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.99% - 27.99% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

There's a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees .) But the savings potential is huge. For households that spend big at the store each month, the rewards can easily outweigh the fee.

If your grocery bill regularly tops $500 a month, this card can put serious cash back in your pocket. Every cart of eggs, coffee, or school-snack runs adds up fast.

This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit . Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

So, which card should you grab this week?

Groceries, gas, and everyday spending aren't going anywhere -- you're already paying for them. The question is whether that money disappears, or whether it comes back to you in the form of rewards.

Here's how the top picks line up right now:

Amex Blue Cash Preferred → best for big grocery budgets

→ best for big grocery budgets Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards → the flexible option with multiple categories

→ the flexible option with multiple categories Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card → simple, flat rewards on everything else

Don't let another grocery run go unrewarded. Find the card that matches your routine and start turning everyday spending into extra cash.

Question of the week

Should I have more than one grocery or everyday card?

It depends on how much you spend and how much effort you want to put in. Some households do best with a "two-card strategy": one card that pays a top rate on groceries and another flat-rate card that covers everything else. That way, you're always getting above-average cash back no matter where you shop.

If you're the type who doesn't want to track categories or think about it, then sticking to one solid all-around card is easier. But if you don't mind pairing cards, the payoff can be hundreds of extra dollars in rewards a year.

Pro tip: Use your grocery card just for supermarket trips and your flat-rate card for everything else. That one switch alone could be the difference between $200 in rewards a year and $600+.