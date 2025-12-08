Save at the Supermarket: The Best Grocery Credit Cards Available This Week, Dec. 8, 2025

Here's our list of the best grocery cards available this week.

Luckily, there's an easy way to save: a top grocery card that earns you solid rewards on every trip to the supermarket. The best ones even come with other perks to help you save on gas, streaming, online shopping and more.

If you've ever hosted family for the holidays, you probably know just how expensive groceries can get this time of year.

This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and a $200 welcome bonus for a $2,000 spend inside of 6 months (terms apply) round out the perks on this Amex.

Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits.

You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

• Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), unlimited 1% on all other purchases

This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit . Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

A simple way to boost your grocery rewards

Most people stick with one card for all their grocery spending, but splitting the load can work even better. If you and your partner each open your own grocery rewards card, you get two separate earning limits instead of one -- and that can add up fast.

Households with larger grocery bills feel this most. When you're already spending a few hundred dollars a month at the store, hitting a card's reward cap happens quicker than you expect. A second account resets that ceiling and lets you keep earning at the higher rate.

You can also divide spending by category. Maybe one person focuses on supermarket and gas runs, while the other handles online orders or takeout. You're not changing your habits -- just being smart about which card goes where.

Small tweaks like this can quietly add hundreds of extra dollars to your annual rewards without any extra effort.

Should you ever choose a card with an annual fee?

It's easy to see an annual fee and walk away, but with grocery cards, the math often tells a different story. If you spend heavily in a card's bonus categories, the rewards can outweigh the fee in no time. Think of it as paying a little upfront to earn a lot more throughout the year.

But not everyone needs a premium setup. If your grocery bill is modest or you simply prefer a no-frills approach, a no-annual-fee card can still deliver strong value week after week.

What matters most is matching the card to your routine. Take a moment to calculate how much you spend in a typical month -- once you do, it becomes clear whether a card with an annual fee puts you ahead or whether a no-annual-fee option fits better.

See our full list of best credit cards for groceries and gas to compare more top picks.



