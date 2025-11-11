The 3 Best Credit Cards for Groceries This Week -- Nov. 11, 2025
Grocery costs haven't let up, but at least your credit card can do some of the heavy lifting.
With prices still high and the holiday pantry restock underway, the right card can put real money back in your pocket every time you hit checkout.
Whether it's a cart full of produce, an Amazon Fresh delivery, or the occasional splurge item, here are the top cards this week that reward you the most for your grocery runs.
Top grocery and everyday cards right now
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.74%-28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there's a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it's one of our favorite credit cards for a reason.
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
Earning highlights:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
If you're filling a family fridge each week, this is the standout pick. That 6% back can translate into hundreds of dollars a year in rewards. The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But the earnings potential is more than enough to outweigh the annual fee.
Someone spending around $500 a month on groceries would earn about $360 in cash back each year, and that's before counting gas or streaming bonuses.
See how the Amex Blue Cash Preferred compares to your other cards.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
Earning highlights:
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no categories, no limits
- $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after)
- Up to $600 in cellphone protection and Visa Signature Concierge access
If you'd rather skip categories and just earn steady cash rewards everywhere, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is tough to beat. Every purchase earns the same 2% cash rewards automatically.
Households spending around $2,000 a month could earn roughly $480 a year in rewards, with no annual fee to worry about.
Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review before applying.
How to choose your grocery rewards setup
If you spend heavily in one place, lean into it. The Amex Blue Cash Preferred shines for traditional U.S. supermarkets, while the Prime Visa is perfect for Amazon or Whole Foods shoppers. For everything else, or if you prefer simplicity, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card delivers consistent value with zero effort.
Even with grocery prices still high, the right card can make every trip or delivery feel like a small win.
Question of the week
Is it better to use my grocery card at warehouse clubs like Costco or Sam's Club?
Usually not. Most warehouse clubs code purchases as "wholesale" rather than "supermarket," which means you'll only earn the base 1% rate on most grocery cards. If you shop those stores often, use a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card or a warehouse-specific card to maximize rewards.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here