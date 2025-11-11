The 3 Best Credit Cards for Groceries This Week -- Nov. 11, 2025

Published on Nov. 11, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us.

Grocery costs haven't let up, but at least your credit card can do some of the heavy lifting.

With prices still high and the holiday pantry restock underway, the right card can put real money back in your pocket every time you hit checkout.

Whether it's a cart full of produce, an Amazon Fresh delivery, or the occasional splurge item, here are the top cards this week that reward you the most for your grocery runs.

Top grocery and everyday cards right now

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.80/5
4.80/5
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Good/Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months

APR

19.74%-28.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

1%-6% Cash Back

Annual Fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

$250

  • This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

    Read Full Review
    • Big welcome offer
    • U.S. supermarkets rewards
    • U.S. gas stations rewards
    • Streaming subscription rewards

    • Annual fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
    • $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
    • Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.74% - 28.74%.
    • Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
    • Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
    • Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
    • Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
    • Terms Apply.


Earning highlights:

  • 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
  • 1% cash back on other purchases

If you're filling a family fridge each week, this is the standout pick. That 6% back can translate into hundreds of dollars a year in rewards. The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But the earnings potential is more than enough to outweigh the annual fee.

Someone spending around $500 a month on groceries would earn about $360 in cash back each year, and that's before counting gas or streaming bonuses.

See how the Amex Blue Cash Preferred compares to your other cards.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5
5.00/5
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.


Earning highlights:

  • Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no categories, no limits
  • $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after)
  • Up to $600 in cellphone protection and Visa Signature Concierge access

If you'd rather skip categories and just earn steady cash rewards everywhere, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is tough to beat. Every purchase earns the same 2% cash rewards automatically.

Households spending around $2,000 a month could earn roughly $480 a year in rewards, with no annual fee to worry about.

Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review before applying.

How to choose your grocery rewards setup

If you spend heavily in one place, lean into it. The Amex Blue Cash Preferred shines for traditional U.S. supermarkets, while the Prime Visa is perfect for Amazon or Whole Foods shoppers. For everything else, or if you prefer simplicity, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card delivers consistent value with zero effort.

Even with grocery prices still high, the right card can make every trip or delivery feel like a small win.

Question of the week

Is it better to use my grocery card at warehouse clubs like Costco or Sam's Club?

Usually not. Most warehouse clubs code purchases as "wholesale" rather than "supermarket," which means you'll only earn the base 1% rate on most grocery cards. If you shop those stores often, use a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card or a warehouse-specific card to maximize rewards.

See our updated list of the best cards for groceries and gas.

Our Research Expert

