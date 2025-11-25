Best Grocery Credit Cards This Week, Nov. 25, 2025: Save on Everyday Essentials
Americans spent an average of $504 a month on groceries in 2023, according to Motley Fool Money research. For most people, that makes for one of their biggest monthly expenses, full stop.
Luckily, there's a great way to save more on your next trip to the supermarket: A top grocery credit card.
Every week, our team reviews dozens of credit cards to find the best ones to help you save. Here are our picks for the best cards for grocery spending this week.
The top cards for groceries and everyday essentials this week:
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|$250 Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
|1%-6% Cash Back Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR: 19.74%-28.74% Variable
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Prime Visa
Apply Now for Prime Visa
4.30/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
|1% - 5% back Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.24% - 27.99% Variable
4.30/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
American Express® Gold Card
Apply Now for American Express® Gold Card
On American Express' Secure Website.
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-4X Membership Rewards® Points • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|$200 cash back $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
|1% - 6% cash back Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
A simple way to multiply your grocery rewards
Here's a move most people don't think about: open one card for yourself, and have your partner do the same.
If your household grocery bill regularly tops a few hundred dollars a month, that second card can make a real difference. Each account has its own rewards limit -- so doubling up essentially doubles your potential cash back or points.
It's even more powerful when you mix and match cards for different types of spending. One person can focus on grocery and gas purchases, while the other covers online shopping, dining, or everyday essentials. The result? More rewards across the board, without changing how you spend.
That simple shift could quietly add hundreds of extra dollars to your yearly total.
Are annual fees ever worth it?
It's natural to hesitate when you see a fee attached to a credit card. But with grocery and everyday spending cards, it often pays off faster than you'd think.
If the bonus categories line up with where you already spend -- like supermarkets, gas, or transit -- your rewards can quickly outweigh the cost. Think of it less as a fee and more as an upfront investment that can return several times what you put in.
That said, if you prefer to keep things simple or your monthly spending is on the lighter side, there are still plenty of no-fee cards that deliver solid value.
The key is to run the math on your own habits before deciding. A few minutes of calculation can show you whether a higher-earning card (even with a fee) will leave you better off in the long run.
See our full list of best credit cards for groceries and gas to compare more top picks.
FAQs
Check your monthly spending. If you spend enough in the card's bonus categories to earn more than any annual fee, you're likely coming out ahead.
If your household spends a lot on groceries or everyday essentials, opening separate accounts can double your rewards limits and boost your yearly cash back. You can also take advantage of two welcome bonuses if you are both able to satisfy the card's requirements.
Yes -- many no-fee cards still offer solid rewards. They're a great fit if you prefer simplicity or your monthly spending is modest.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the American Express® Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here