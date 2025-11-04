The 3 Best Credit Cards for Groceries This Week -- Nov. 4, 2025
Grocery shopping costs more than ever, but with the right card, at least you can get paid back for it.
Between higher food prices, holiday season stock-ups, and those "just one more thing" runs, the grocery bill adds up fast. Luckily, a few credit cards are still handing out serious cash back on every cart, delivery, and checkout line.
Here are this week's best cards that reward your grocery runs (and a few everyday essentials along the way).
Top grocery and everyday cards right now
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.74%-28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there's a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it's one of our favorite credit cards for a reason.
Earning highlights:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
Few cards touch this grocery earn rate, even after the ongoing annual fee takes effect. The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) Spend around $500 a month on groceries, and you're looking at roughly $360 a year back, before even counting gas and streaming.
For families or big weekly shoppers, those savings multiply fast.
Click here to see how the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express fits in your wallet.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
Earning highlights:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- $0 annual fee
If your grocery list lives inside an Amazon cart or Whole Foods bag, the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) practically prints rewards. That 5% back beats most standalone grocery cards, and it stacks fast if you're spending $800 or more a month on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods orders.
You'll need an active Prime membership to unlock the best rate, but that instant $150 gift card at approval is enough to more than cover one year of membership (paid annually) by itself.
Learn more about the Prime Visa and its $150 gift card bonus.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.
Earning highlights:
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no categories, no limits
- $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after)
- Extra perks like up to $600 in cellphone protection and Visa Signature Concierge
If you prefer simplicity, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is your go-to. Whether you're buying groceries, gas, or anything else, every swipe earns the same 2% cash rewards.
A household spending $2,000 a month could rack up about $480 a year, all without juggling categories or fees. It's one of the cleanest cash rewards setups out there.
Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more before applying.
How to pick the right grocery card for you
Cash back works best when it fits your routine. If you stock up weekly, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is hard to beat. For loyal Amazon or Whole Foods shoppers, the Prime Visa keeps rewards flowing automatically. And if you just want steady, no-hassle cash rewards on everything, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is built for you.
Your grocery budget won't shrink anytime soon, but your rewards can grow every week you swipe.
Question of the week
Should I use my grocery credit card for online delivery orders too?
Yes, as long as the merchant codes as a grocery or supermarket purchase. Services like Amazon Fresh and Instacart typically qualify, so you'll still earn bonus rewards. But third-party apps like DoorDash or Uber Eats often code as "delivery services," not groceries, which means you'll only get the base rate. Check your statement after the first order to confirm how it's categorized.
See our updated list of the best cards for groceries and gas for more options.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here