Turn Your Grocery Receipts Into Cash: The 3 Best Grocery Cards This Week, Oct. 14, 2025

But I finally found a way to flip the script. Instead of losing money every time I shop, I've started making money. The trick is using the right cash back cards to make the banks pay me every time I check out.

Every time I buy groceries, I feel like I need a support group. Bread, milk, and a mild financial crisis all in one trip.

And the cherry on top? No annual fee. It's the kind of card you can open once and keep earning from year after year -- no maintenance required.

If you want a card that just works -- no tracking categories, no hoops to jump through -- this one delivers. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ( rates and fees ) keeps things simple with solid rewards every time you swipe.

This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

And the best part? No annual fee , and your rewards never expire. That makes this one of the easiest long-term keepers in the cash back game.

This card has quietly become one of the best cash back deals of the year. Between its high earning rates, flexible categories, and an easy upfront bonus, it's built to squeeze maximum value out of your everyday spending.

This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.99% - 27.99% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

There's a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees .) But the payoff can be big -- if you're spending around $500 a month on groceries, you could earn up to $360 back in a year , more than covering the fee and then some.

If your grocery bill keeps creeping past $500 a month, this card can help you take some of that money back. Every cart of eggs, coffee, and school snacks adds up -- but now it can add up to real cash in your pocket.

This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit . Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Which card is right for you?

Groceries, gas, streaming are all getting more expensive. But the right card can turn those everyday expenses into real money back in your pocket.

Here's how the top picks stack up right now:

Amex Blue Cash Preferred → Best for big grocery budgets and family spending

→ Best for big grocery budgets and family spending Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card → Most flexible, great for online shoppers or travelers

→ Most flexible, great for online shoppers or travelers Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card → Simple, flat rewards that work everywhere

You're already swiping for the essentials. Don't let that money disappear. Pick the card that fits your routine and start earning something back every time you shop.

Question of the week

Should I open a new cash back card before the holidays?

Yes! It's actually one of the smartest times of year to do it. Most cash back cards offer welcome bonuses if you hit a spending threshold in the first few months, and with grocery and gift costs piling up through the holidays, you'll reach that target fast. That means your normal shopping can trigger an easy $200-$300 in bonus cash before the new year.