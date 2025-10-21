Turn Your Grocery Receipts Into Cash: The 3 Best Grocery Cards This Week, Oct. 21, 2025
Between higher prices and endless "just one more thing" moments, grocery shopping has become a wallet workout.
But lately, I've found a way to make it pay off. Instead of watching every dollar disappear at checkout, I'm earning money back on every cart of food, gas fill-up, and streaming bill. The secret is using the right cash back card.
These are the top options this week for turning everyday spending into extra cash.
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.99%-28.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
If your grocery bill feels like it's growing faster than your paycheck, this card can help you take some of that money back. Every trip to the store or gas pump can add up to serious savings.
Here's what you earn:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But even so, the math works out fast. If you spend around $500 a month on groceries, we estimate you could earn up to $360 a year, which more than covers the cost and leaves money in your pocket.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
This underrated card has become one of the best cash back values of the year. It's flexible, generous, and easy to use, which makes it the perfect setup for everyday spending.
Here's what you earn:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: pick from gas/EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores, or home improvement/furnishings
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
After year one, your top category resets to 3% cash back, but Preferred Rewards® members can boost that up to 5.25%. Add in a $200 cash back welcome bonus when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers, and this one's tough to beat. An ongoing 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
If you want a no-effort way to earn every time you swipe, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) nails it. No rotating categories or bonus activations -- just simple, unlimited rewards.
Here's what makes it shine:
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases
- $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (a 18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after)
- Added perks like cellphone protection (up to $600) and Visa Signature Concierge
No annual fee, no tracking, no hassle. Just straightforward rewards that keep stacking year after year.
Pick the best card for you
Groceries, gas, and streaming bills aren't slowing down -- but your cash back earnings can keep up.
Quick picks:
- Amex Blue Cash Preferred: Best for families and big grocery budgets
- Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Most flexible for everyday or online spending
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Simple, flat 2% cash rewards with a $0 annual fee
You're already spending on life's essentials. Start getting something back for it. Choose the card that fits your budget and let your everyday purchases pay you back.
Question of the week
Is it bad for my credit to have multiple cash back cards?
Not necessarily. Using more than one cash back card can help your credit over time, as long as you use them responsibly. Opening multiple cards increases your total available credit, which can lower your utilization ratio (a key factor in credit scores). The trick is to keep your balances low and pay on time. If you're earning rewards while building a stronger score, that's a win-win.
