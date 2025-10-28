The 3 Best Credit Cards for Groceries This Week, Oct. 28, 2025
Grocery shopping might be a chore, but at least now it's a cash back opportunity.
Between higher prices, holiday prep, and those "just one more thing" impulse buys, every trip to the grocery store gets deceptively expensive. But the right credit card can turn those same receipts into real rewards.
Here are the top cards this week that pay you back every time you fill your cart, your tank, or your streaming queue.
Top grocery and everyday cards right now
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.99%-28.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.99% - 28.99%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Earning highlights:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
This is one of the highest grocery earn rates available anywhere, even after the ongoing annual fee takes effect. The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) If your household spends $500 a month at the supermarket, you could earn roughly $360 in cash back each year. Add streaming and gas purchases, and that total climbs even higher.
For families or anyone with a full cart most weeks, this card's rewards stack up fast.
Click here to see exactly how the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express fits in your wallet.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Earning highlights:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- $0 annual fee
If you do most of your grocery or household shopping through Amazon Fresh or at Whole Foods, the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is tough to beat. The 5% rate on both platforms easily tops most traditional grocery cards, especially for Prime members who rely on Amazon for weekly essentials.
That 5% adds up fast. If you spend $800 a month across Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon orders, you could earn $480 a year in rewards, all with no annual fee. Plus, with 2% back on dining and gas, it covers plenty of everyday categories beyond groceries.
The only fine print is you'll need an active Prime membership to unlock the top rewards rate. But if you're already paying for Prime, this card turns every delivery, grocery haul, and streaming add-on into real cash back. Plus, the instant $150 Amazon gift card you get upon approval more than offsets a year of Prime membership costs.
Learn more about the Prime Visa and how to earn an easy $150 Amazon gift card.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Earning highlights:
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases
- $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months
- Added perks like up to $600 in cellphone protection and Visa Signature Concierge access.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (a 18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after)
Think of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) as the "set it and forget it" cash rewards card. Whether you're buying groceries, gas, or a plane ticket, you'll earn the same flat 2% cash rewards on every swipe.
A family spending around $2,000 a month could earn roughly $480 a year, all with no annual fee or bonus tracking required. It's one of the cleanest, most dependable cash rewards setups out there.
Read our Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more before applying.
Pick the best card for you
Groceries, gas, and bills are part of life, but cash back is optional. Choose the card that fits your habits and start earning back on what you already buy.
Quick picks:
- Amex Blue Cash Preferred: Best for families and big grocery budgets.
- Prime Visa: Best for Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods spending.
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Best for simple, no-annual-fee cash rewards.
Your weekly grocery haul isn't going anywhere, but your money can start coming back to you.
Question of the week
What's better: One all-purpose cash back card or multiple category cards?
It depends on how you spend. If most of your purchases fall into a single area (like groceries or gas), a top category card usually wins. But if your spending is spread across lots of areas, pairing one flat 2% card with a category bonus card can deliver the best of both worlds. It's less about how many cards you have and more about making sure every dollar you spend earns something in return.
Check out our full list of the best credit cards for groceries and gas for more ways to earn.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here