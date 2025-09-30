Best Grocery and Everyday Spending Credit Cards This Week, Sept. 30, 2025

I've covered credit cards for years, and these three stand out this week if you want to squeeze every dollar of value out of your shopping cart.

If you're not earning rewards on the basics like milk, bread, gas, and even Netflix, you're leaving money on the table. The good news is a few cards right now are offering some of the richest payoffs I've seen for everyday spending.

Every grocery run feels like a gut punch lately. Prices keep creeping up, but here's the secret: The right credit card can flip those weekly bills into cash back, perks, and even free trips.

It also comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies). Plus, perks like cellphone protection up to $600 and access to a 24/7 Visa Signature Concierge add nice extra value.

Right now, new cardholders can grab a $200 cash rewards bonus after just $500 in purchases within the first 3 months.

If you like simplicity, this card is the definition of "set it and forget it." The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ( rates and fees ) earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. No categories to track, and no caps to worry about.

This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Add in a $200 cash back bonus after $1,000 in spending in the first 90 days and a nice intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, and this is a seriously well-rounded card.

That 6% and 2% combo applies on the first $2,500 in combined quarterly purchases, then 1% after. Once the first year ends, the choice category resets to 3%, still boosted if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member (up to 5.25% back).

This card just rolled out one of the most aggressive first-year offers I've seen. You'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- gas/EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings. On top of that, you'll earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases.

This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. See Terms. See Terms. After the intro APR offer ends, See Terms will apply. A 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

It also offers 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). Terms apply. There is a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees .) But if your household shops like mine, you'll easily come out ahead.

If you spend big on groceries (think $500+ a month), this one is tough to beat. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express earns an industry-leading 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1%. Terms apply. That's real money back every time you swipe for eggs, coffee, or those snacks your kids tear through in two days.

This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit . Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Which card is best for you this week?

At the end of the day, groceries and gas aren't optional -- you're spending that money no matter what. The difference is whether you walk away with nothing or you stack cash back, perks, and points that actually pay you back.

This week, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is the heavyweight for big grocery bills, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the smart pick for flexibility, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card stretches your rewards across everything else.

Why let another cart full of groceries go unrewarded? Pick the card that fits your life and start cashing in on the spending you're already doing.

Question of the week

Are annual fees worth it?

It's easy to see a $95 or $150 annual fee and think, "No way." But the math often works out in your favor: especially with grocery cards.

Take the Amex Blue Cash Preferred. Yes, it has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. But if you spend $500 a month at the supermarket, you'll earn about $360 in cash back each year just from groceries. Subtract the fee, and you're still coming out well ahead before even counting gas, transit, or streaming rewards.

Annual fees are really just an upfront investment. If your spending habits line up with the card's bonus categories, you'll almost always make your money back (and then some). But if you're not a big spender in those categories? A no-annual-fee option like the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards or Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card might be the smarter play.

Pro tip: Always run the numbers based on your actual monthly spending before ruling out a card with a fee.