An Easy $300 at No Extra Cost: The Best No-Annual-Fee Cards Available This Week, Jan. 2, 2026

Published on Jan. 2, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

You might be fooled into thinking you've got to pay an annual fee to get a great credit card bonus. Not so -- in fact, at the top of our list this week is a no-annual-fee card that can earn you an easy $300 after some simple requirements are met.

That's one of the better offers you'll ever see on a card with a $0 annual fee -- but it's ending soon, so now's the time to pull the trigger if you're interested.

Want to learn more? Here are all our favorite no-annual-fee credit cards available this week.

Best no-annual-fee cards this week

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Limited-time offer

Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.

Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.49% - 27.99% Variable

Rewards

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

Earn $300 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

    Read Full Review
    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

Prime Visa

Prime Visa
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Limited-time offer

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval

Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

18.99% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards

1% - 5% back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card

  • If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

    Read Full Review
    • Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
    • Instant Amazon gift card
    • No annual fee
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • No 0% intro APR offer
    • Requires Prime membership
    • Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
    • Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
    • Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
    • Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
    • Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
    • Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
    • No annual credit card fee
    • No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
    • Member FDIC
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

Discover it® Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

Regular APR

17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025

Rewards

1% - 5% Cashback

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

  • We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.

    Read Full Review
    • Rotating bonus categories
    • Welcome bonus offer
    • Great intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • No fixed bonus categories
    • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
    • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
    • Redeem cash back for any amount
    • Apply now and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
    • Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your virtual card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
    • Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.74% to 26.74% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Rates as of December 15, 2025.
    • Terms and conditions apply.

How to pick a no-annual-fee credit card

The best no-annual-fee card usually matches the way you already spend. If your purchases are spread out -- groceries one day, gas the next, maybe a flight here and there -- a flat-rate card can make life easy. You earn the same rewards everywhere, with no tracking or juggling required.

If your budget leans heavily toward one or two areas, a category rewards card may stretch your dollars further. Extra cash back on things like groceries or dining can quietly add up over time.

It's also smart to look beyond rewards. Welcome bonuses and intro APR offers can deliver real, upfront value and often tip the scales when you're choosing between similar cards.

When does an annual fee actually make sense?

Paying an annual fee can work if you're getting something meaningful in return. Frequent travelers, for example, may come out ahead with cards that offer bigger bonuses and premium perks. Used well, those benefits can outweigh the yearly cost.

But for many people, no-annual-fee cards are the simpler win. They're easy to keep, easy to use, and still pack solid earning potential with no pressure to "make back" a fee.

If you want to explore more options, check out our full roundup of the best no-annual-fee credit cards available right now.


FAQs

  • A no-annual-fee credit card does not charge a yearly fee to keep the account open. These cards usually have fewer perks than fee-based cards but cost nothing to hold year after year.

  • Yes. Many no-annual-fee cards offer strong rewards and useful features, especially if you want to avoid paying a yearly fee.

  • Yes, some no-annual-fee cards are available for fair credit. However, the best rewards and bonuses usually require good credit or better.

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor's degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.