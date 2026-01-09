Earn Hundreds in Rewards at No Additional Cost: The Best No-Annual-Fee Cards This Week, Jan. 9, 2026

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Best for cash rewards on everyday spending $200 cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. 2% cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best for cash back Earn $300 cash back Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening 1.5% - 5% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular: 18.49% - 27.99% Variable

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Best for long 0% intro APR N/A N/A Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

