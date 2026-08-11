Best No-Annual-Fee Welcome Bonuses Available Now: August 2026

Want a big credit card bonus without a big annual fee attached? You've come to the right place.

Right now, there are a handful of great welcome bonuses on cards with no annual fee. That means as soon as you earn them, you're already ahead hundreds of dollars on your card. Most of them are super easy to earn, too.

Here are my favorite no-annual-fee welcome bonuses available this month.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Earn $200 for just $500 in spending in the first 3 months

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) offers the easiest flat bonus to earn on this list: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's a bar most households can clear with everyday purchases like groceries and gas alone.

The card also earns a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no earning limits to worry about or rotating categories to activate. This is my favorite catch-all credit card, and I'm not alone -- Motley Fool Money named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

I use my Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for pretty much everything that doesn't fit into a bonus category on another one of my cards. If you spent, say, $2,000 a month on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'd earn $480 a year in rewards.

If you want to simplify your rewards strategy this year, and earn an easy bonus while you do it, the no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card should be the first place you look.