Best Travel Card Welcome Bonuses Available Now: August 2026

The average domestic plane ticket costs $428, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's not pocket change -- which is exactly why we love travel credit cards with great welcome bonuses.

Right now, some of the best bonuses come from the American Express Platinum Card®, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), and the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card. Each one wins for a different reason: the Platinum Card® for sheer value, the Chase Sapphire Preferred as a middle-of-the-road option, and the Bank of America Travel Rewards as an attainable and inexpensive option.

Here's what to know about my three favorite travel card bonuses -- and who they're right for.

1. American Express Platinum Card®: Biggest welcome bonus offer overall

The American Express Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer is the largest of the three, and it's not particularly close. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

At the standard valuation of $0.01 per point (as estimated by Motley Fool Money), that's a maximum bonus worth $1,750 in travel rewards. But you can get even more value out of your points if you transfer them to one of Amex's travel partners.

Not everyone will be able to hit the $12,000 spend requirement. But if you can, it's one of the biggest bonuses you'll find anywhere.

The Platinum Card® also comes with more than $3,500 in annual perks, all for an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). It's not a fit for me -- I don't travel enough (or spend enough) to justify it. But if you want to save as much on travel as possible, you can't beat it.