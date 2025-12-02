Best Travel Credit Cards This Week, Dec. 2, 2025: Save on Your 2026 Dream Vacation
If you're hoping to make a big trip happen in 2026, opening a travel card now can give you a serious head start. The right card can help you save on flights, hotels, and all the small extras that add up fast.
Whether you're planning something budget-friendly or going all-out on an epic vacation, there's likely a card that fits your style.
Here are this week's top travel credit cards to help you start stacking rewards for that 2026 getaway.
Top travel credit cards this week:
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
American Express Platinum Card®
American Express Platinum Card®
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for large welcome offer
|
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|125,000 bonus points Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.74% - 28.24% Variable
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.49% - 27.74% Variable
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for travel and points transfers
|
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for unlimited rewards
|20,000 bonus points Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
|1X-3X points Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for unlimited rewards
|
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points (worth $250) 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
Why should you apply for a travel credit card?
Travel credit cards can turn everyday spending into trips. You earn points or miles, then use them for flights or hotel stays, or move them to select loyalty programs.
Many top cards also include handy extras:
- Built-in travel insurance
- Statement credits for travel costs
- Access to airport lounges
If you travel often, those perks can add up to serious savings each year.
How to pick the best travel card
Keep these points in mind when you compare options:
- Your spending. Look for a card that rewards you for things you already buy. The best fit will boost the categories where you spend the most.
- Your travel habits. Fly several times a year? A premium card with lounge access, credits for CLEAR® Plus or TSA PreCheck®, and even hotel or car-rental status may be worth it. Take just a trip or two? A low-fee card with simple perks might be the smarter call.
- Your go-to airlines and hotels. Transfers can raise the value of your points. If you favor a certain airline or hotel group, choose a card that lets you move points into that program with ease.
Bottom line: Match the card's rewards and perks to your habits, not the other way around.
FAQs
-
Most travel cards ask for good to excellent credit, usually around 670 or higher. Premium cards often look for scores in the 700s.
-
Airline cards focus on earning miles with a single airline and offer perks like priority boarding and free checked bags. General travel cards (like the ones above) earn flexible points you can use with many airlines and hotels, giving you more freedom.
-
Yes -- if you travel at least a few times per year and use the statement credits. The value of perks like travel credits, insurance, and lounge access can easily outweigh the fee.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here