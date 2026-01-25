Earn Hundreds in Points and Miles: The Best Travel Cards This Week, Jan. 25, 2026

Citi Strata Elite℠ Card Apply Now for Citi Strata Elite℠ Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

100,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. 1.5X-12X points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: 20.49% - 28.49% (Variable) 5.00/5

American Express Platinum Card® 4.90/5

Best for large welcome offer As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply. Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A APR: See Pay Over Time APR 4.90/5

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card 5.00/5

Best for unlimited rewards 20,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. 1X-3X points Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases. Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR 5.00/5

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card 5.00/5

Best for travel and points transfers 75,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: 19.24% - 27.49% Variable 5.00/5

