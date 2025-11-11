Best Travel Credit Cards This Week, Nov. 11, 2025: Bonuses Worth $200 to $1,750+
Travel credit cards can turn your everyday spending into free flights, hotel stays, or upgrades that make trips a lot more comfortable. Some cards keep things simple with basic rewards and no annual fee, while others pile on luxury perks like airport lounge access, annual travel credits, and more.
The trick is finding a card that fits your travel habits, your spending, and how much effort you want to put into earning rewards. Below, we break down our top picks this week so you can make a smart decision.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is a strong pick for beginners who want generous rewards without paying an annual fee. And it has a rare benefit: You don't need to book through a travel portal to earn its highest rate on travel spending.
Why it stands out:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR)
- Cellphone protection and rental car coverage
Annual fee: $0
Welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
Best for:
- People who want travel rewards with no annual fee
- People who prefer not to use a portal to earn extra points
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has earned its reputation as one of the best mid-tier travel cards. For a modest annual fee, you get some impressive travel perks.
Why it stands out:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- $50 annual credit for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel
- 14 airline and hotel partners, including United, Southwest, IHG, Marriott, and Hyatt
- Built-in travel protections, including trip delay/cancellation and primary rental coverage
- Complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership
Annual fee: $95
Welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Best for:
- People who want high travel value without a premium fee
- People who transfer points to partners for even better rewards
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
1X-4X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$325
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits.Read Full Review
-
- Impressive welcome offer
- Restaurant rewards
- U.S. supermarket rewards
- Travel and dining credits
- High-value rewards points
- Annual fee
- Inflexible spending credits
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
The American Express® Gold Card earns travel rewards for grocery and dining purchases. Its statement credits can easily cover the annual fee.
Why it stands out:
- 4X points on restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)
- 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com
- 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com
- Over $500 in annual benefits, including Uber Cash and credits for dining and Dunkin' purchases (enrollment required)
- 20 airline and hotel partners, including Delta, Hilton, and Marriott
- Baggage and car rental insurance
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Annual fee: $325 (see rates and fees)
Welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Best for:
- People who spend a lot on groceries and dining
- People who have other Amex cards and want to pool their Membership Rewards points
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
If you want to travel in comfort, the American Express Platinum Card® remains the gold standard. Between airport lounges, hotel upgrades, and hundreds in annual credits, frequent travelers can easily offset the high fee.
Why it stands out:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- Access to over 1,550 airport lounges, including Centurion Lounges
- $600 hotel credit on Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection bookings (two-night min. stay for THC; enrollment required)
- $400 Resy credit, $300 digital entertainment credit, and $209 CLEAR® Plus credit (enrollment required)
- 20 airline and hotel partners, including Delta, Hilton, and Marriott
- Extensive travel, baggage, and rental car insurance
- Several other credits worth $100 or more per year
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Annual fee: $895 (see rates and fees)
Welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Best for:
- Frequent flyers who want lounge access and elite perks
- Travelers who book premium hotels and can use the multiple credits each year
Why apply for a travel credit card now?
Travel credit cards can stretch your money further by turning everyday purchases into points or miles for flights and hotels. Many also offer built-in protections -- like trip delay insurance or rental car coverage -- that can save you a lot of money when things go wrong.
If you take even one or two trips a year, the right card can easily pay for itself through rewards and credits alone.
How to pick the best travel card for you
Start by matching the card's strengths to your lifestyle.
- Your spending. Pick a card that rewards the categories where you already spend most -- dining, groceries, gas, travel, etc.
- Your travel habits. Fly often? Look for lounge access, TSA PreCheck®/CLEAR credits, and solid insurance. Travel a few times a year? Stick to a lower or no-annual-fee card with simple rewards and easy redemptions.
- Your preferred brands. If you often fly one airline or stay with one hotel chain, pick a card that transfers points there for extra value.
Bottom line: The best travel card isn't the one with the most perks -- it's the one with perks you'll actually use.
FAQs
-
Airline cards focus on earning miles with a single airline and offer perks like priority boarding and free checked bags. General travel cards (like the ones above) earn flexible points you can use with many airlines and hotels, giving you more freedom.
-
Yes -- if you travel at least a few times per year and use the statement credits. The value of perks like travel credits, insurance, and lounge access can easily outweigh the fee.
-
Most travel cards require good to excellent credit (typically 670+). Premium cards often require scores of 700 or higher
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the American Express® Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for the American Express Platinum Card®, click here