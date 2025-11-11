Best Travel Credit Cards This Week, Nov. 11, 2025: Bonuses Worth $200 to $1,750+

Travel credit cards can turn your everyday spending into free flights, hotel stays, or upgrades that make trips a lot more comfortable. Some cards keep things simple with basic rewards and no annual fee, while others pile on luxury perks like airport lounge access, annual travel credits, and more.

The trick is finding a card that fits your travel habits, your spending, and how much effort you want to put into earning rewards. Below, we break down our top picks this week so you can make a smart decision.