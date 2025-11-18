Best Travel Credit Cards This Week, Nov. 18, 2025: Earn Big Points on Gas and Groceries

The key is to find the card that best suits your travel and spending habits. Here are three of my top picks for a variety of travelers.

Travel cards turn everyday spending into free flights, hotel stays, and more. And if you're willing to pay an annual fee, you can get some valuable perks like travel insurance and airport lounge access.

If you travel even a few times a year, then a travel card could probably save you money.

Welcome offer: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees ) is one of the best starter travel cards. It has no annual fee and earns solid cash rewards on every purchase -- plus extra on travel. And if you also have a card from the Chase Sapphire lineup, you can pool your travel points and transfer them to Chase's airline and hotel partners.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

If you want to travel like a VIP, then the American Express Platinum Card® is the card for you. You get the biggest airport lounge network, hotel upgrades, and all kinds of annual credits for travel, shopping, and dining.

The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment , plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.

The new Citi Strata Premier® Card card is one of my new favorite picks for practical travelers. with a modest annual fee and excellent rewards for daily spending.

Citi Strata Premier offers a unique combination of bonus categories we don't see on many travel cards. It earns 3X points on travel and everyday-type categories, including supermarkets and gas/EV charging . You can also earn a welcome bonus worth $600 . That combination of rewards is an excellent value for a relatively low annual fee. Plus, if you run into any problems on a trip, its complimentary travel protections (including coverage for trip delays, trip cancellations and interruptions, and lost/damaged luggage) could save the day.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 10x on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked through CitiTravel.com. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Restaurants. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Supermarkets. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Gas and EV Charging Stations. Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on All Other Purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Why get a travel credit card?

A good travel card helps your money go farther. Everyday spending turns into points or miles you can use for flights, hotels, and more -- often much faster than you'd expect.

Many cards also come with built-in safety nets, like trip delay coverage or rental car protection. When plans fall apart (and they do), those perks can save you real cash.

If you take even a couple of trips each year, the right card can easily give back more than it costs.

How to choose the right travel card

Think about how you live, how you spend, and how often you're on the move. A little planning up front makes your rewards much more valuable.

1. Look at your spending

Pick a card that boosts the categories you hit most often -- groceries, gas, dining, or travel. Those bonus points add up fast when they match your real habits.

2. Match perks to your travel style

If you're a frequent flyer, perks like lounge access, expedited security credits, and strong travel insurance can make a big difference.

If you only travel a few times a year, a simple, low-fee card with easy redemptions may be the better fit.

3. Consider your favorite airlines and hotels

Stick with one brand often? A card that transfers points to that program can stretch your rewards much further.

Bottom line: The best travel card isn't the flashiest one -- it's the one that lines up with how you actually spend and travel.



