Best Travel Credit Cards This Week, Nov. 18, 2025: Earn Big Points on Gas and Groceries
If you travel even a few times a year, then a travel card could probably save you money.
Travel cards turn everyday spending into free flights, hotel stays, and more. And if you're willing to pay an annual fee, you can get some valuable perks like travel insurance and airport lounge access.
The key is to find the card that best suits your travel and spending habits. Here are three of my top picks for a variety of travelers.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% - 28.24%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is one of the best starter travel cards. It has no annual fee and earns solid cash rewards on every purchase -- plus extra on travel. And if you also have a card from the Chase Sapphire lineup, you can pool your travel points and transfer them to Chase's airline and hotel partners.
Why it stands out:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR)
Annual fee: $0
Welcome offer: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
Best for:
- People who want simple rewards and no annual fee
- People who have (or want) other Chase travel cards so they can combine and transfer points
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards 10x on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked through CitiTravel.com. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Restaurants. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Supermarkets. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Gas and EV Charging Stations. Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
1x - 10x points
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
60,000 ThankYou® Points
-
Citi Strata Premier offers a unique combination of bonus categories we don't see on many travel cards. It earns 3X points on travel and everyday-type categories, including supermarkets and gas/EV charging. You can also earn a welcome bonus worth $600. That combination of rewards is an excellent value for a relatively low annual fee. Plus, if you run into any problems on a trip, its complimentary travel protections (including coverage for trip delays, trip cancellations and interruptions, and lost/damaged luggage) could save the day.
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Annual hotel savings offer
- Travel and dining rewards
- Grocery and gas rewards
- Flexible travel rewards points
- Travel insurance protections
- Annual fee
- Redemption options
-
- Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
- Earn 10 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com.
- Earn 3 Points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations.
- Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
- $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking.
- No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card
- No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases
The new Citi Strata Premier® Card card is one of my new favorite picks for practical travelers. with a modest annual fee and excellent rewards for daily spending.
Why it stands out:
- 10X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com
- 3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations
- $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more each year, when booking through Citi Travel
- Built-in travel protections, including trip delay/cancellation and primary rental car coverage
Annual fee: $95
Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
Best for:
- People who want to save on travel without paying a premium fee
- People who want to earn travel rewards for everyday purchases like gas and groceries
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
If you want to travel like a VIP, then the American Express Platinum Card® is the card for you. You get the biggest airport lounge network, hotel upgrades, and all kinds of annual credits for travel, shopping, and dining.
Why it stands out:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- Access to over 1,550 airport lounges, including Centurion Lounges
- Up to $600 in Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection credits (enrollment required; two-night minimum stay for THC)
- $400 Resy credit, $300 digital entertainment credit, and $209 CLEAR® Plus credit (enrollment required)
- 20 airline and hotel partners, including Delta, Hilton, and Marriott
- Extensive travel, baggage, and rental car insurance
- Several other credits worth $100 or more per year
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Annual fee: $895 (see rates and fees)
Welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Best for:
- Frequent flyers who want lounge access and high-end perks
- Travelers who book premium hotels and can use the many credits each year
Why get a travel credit card?
A good travel card helps your money go farther. Everyday spending turns into points or miles you can use for flights, hotels, and more -- often much faster than you'd expect.
Many cards also come with built-in safety nets, like trip delay coverage or rental car protection. When plans fall apart (and they do), those perks can save you real cash.
If you take even a couple of trips each year, the right card can easily give back more than it costs.
How to choose the right travel card
Think about how you live, how you spend, and how often you're on the move. A little planning up front makes your rewards much more valuable.
1. Look at your spending
Pick a card that boosts the categories you hit most often -- groceries, gas, dining, or travel. Those bonus points add up fast when they match your real habits.
2. Match perks to your travel style
If you're a frequent flyer, perks like lounge access, expedited security credits, and strong travel insurance can make a big difference.
If you only travel a few times a year, a simple, low-fee card with easy redemptions may be the better fit.
3. Consider your favorite airlines and hotels
Stick with one brand often? A card that transfers points to that program can stretch your rewards much further.
Bottom line: The best travel card isn't the flashiest one -- it's the one that lines up with how you actually spend and travel.
FAQs
-
Most travel cards ask for good to excellent credit, usually around 670 or higher. Premium cards often look for scores in the 700s.
-
They can be. If you take a couple of trips a year and use the credits and protections, the value often outweighs the cost.
-
Airline cards help you earn miles and perks with just one airline -- things like earlier boarding or a free checked bag.
General travel cards give you flexible points you can use across many airlines and hotel brands, which makes them easier to use for most trips.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the American Express Platinum Card®, click here