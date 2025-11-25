Best Travel Credit Cards This Week, Nov. 25, 2025: Save Big on Your Next Getaway
Looking to save hundreds -- or even thousands -- on your next flight or hotel stay? A top travel credit card can help you do just that.
No matter your budget and travel goals, there's probably a card out there for you. Here are some of our favorite travel cards available today, based on annual fees, earning rates, welcome bonuses, and more.
Top travel credit cards this week:
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
American Express Platinum Card®
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
|
|
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|
|125,000 bonus points Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 28.49% Variable
|
|
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|
Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.74% - 27.99% Variable
|
Best for travel and points transfers
|
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
|
Best for unlimited rewards
|20,000 bonus points Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
|1X-3X points Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
|
Best for unlimited rewards
Why get a travel credit card?
Travel credit cards turn your spending into travel rewards. They typically earn points or miles you can redeem for flights, hotels, or transfers to loyalty programs.
Beyond the spending rewards, some of the best travel cards come with extras such as:
- Travel insurance
- Statement credits for travel-related purchases
- Airport lounge access
These benefits can save you hundreds (or thousands) of dollars every year if you travel regularly.
How to choose the best travel card for you
When comparing travel cards, keep these factors in mind:
- How you spend: Travel cards can earn points and pay statement credits on a variety of purchases. Find the card that will reward you the most for how you already spend money.
- How often you travel: If you travel many times a year, then you might want a premium travel card that comes with lounge access, credits for CLEAR® Plus and/or TSA PreCheck® membership, and elite status with hotels and car rental agencies. If you only travel a few times a year, then those perks might cost more than they're worth.
- What airlines and hotels you prefer: You can sometimes get more value out of your points by transferring them to a partner. If you love a certain airline or hotel chain, then you may want to pick a card that lets you transfer points to their loyalty program.
FAQs
-
Yes -- if you travel at least a few times per year and use the statement credits. The value of perks like travel credits, insurance, and lounge access can easily outweigh the fee.
-
Most travel cards ask for good to excellent credit, usually around 670 or higher. Premium cards often look for scores in the 700s.
-
Airline cards focus on earning miles with a single airline and offer perks like priority boarding and free checked bags. General travel cards (like the ones above) earn flexible points you can use with many airlines and hotels, giving you more freedom.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the American Express Platinum Card®, click here