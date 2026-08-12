Blue Cash Preferred vs. Blue Cash Everyday: Which Grocery Card Is Better for You?
I'll cut straight to the math: If you spend more than about $265 a month at U.S. supermarkets, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the better grocery card for you. Below that line, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express usually wins, because it charges no annual fee (see rates and fees).
But that's just grocery spend. Two caveats that move the $265 per month line. Heavy streaming pushes it lower, and lots of online shopping pushes it higher.
Here is how each card works and which one is best for your spending profile.
How the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and Amex Blue Cash Everyday compare
There are three main differences between the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and Amex Blue Cash Everyday: the grocery rewards rate, the bonus categories, and the annual fee.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred pays a higher grocery rate and adds streaming and transit categories. It charges $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) The Amex Blue Cash Everyday pays a lower grocery rate but adds online retail, and has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Here's how the rewards line up side by side.
|Category
|Amex Blue Cash Preferred
|Amex Blue Cash Everyday
|U.S. supermarkets
|6% (up to $6,000/year)
|3% (up to $6,000/year)
|Select U.S. streaming
|6%
|1%
|U.S. online retail
|1%
|3% (up to $6,000/year)
|U.S. gas stations
|3%
|3% (up to $6,000/year)
|Transit
|3%
|1%
|Everything else
|1%
|1%
Groceries are where the reward gap is widest, so that's where the choice gets made.
How much you need to spend on groceries for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to win
You need to spend about $265 a month at U.S. supermarkets for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to beat the Amex Blue Cash Everyday. Crossing that line means you'll earn enough rewards to practically cover the annual fee, and more.
The annual fee is waived the first year, so the Amex Blue Cash Preferred wins for nearly everyone in year one. The $95 annual fee is what matters from year two on (see rates and fees.)
The average U.S. household spends $519 a month on groceries, according to Motley Fool Money research. For my family of four, we actually spend over $1,000 per month. That's well past the break-even point, so most families come out ahead with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
One catch. Warehouse clubs and superstores don't count, so purchases at Costco, Walmart, and Target earn just 1%. If your grocery runs happen at big box stores, these cards aren't a great fit.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
When the Amex Blue Cash Everyday is the better pick
If you spend under $265 a month on groceries or do a lot of online shopping, the Amex Blue Cash Everyday is the better pick. It has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), so there's no pressure to reach any level of spending, in any category.
The Amex Blue Cash Everyday pays 3% on U.S. online retail on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) , where the Amex Blue Cash Preferred pays only 1%. That 3% rate covers most major sites, including Amazon and Walmart.com. For a heavy online shopper, that edge can outweigh the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's grocery lead.
For a lighter grocery budget or a big online cart, the Amex Blue Cash Everyday keeps more in your pocket.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 19.49%-28.49% Variable APR applies) and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex.Read Full Review
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- U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards
- U.S. gas stations cash back
- Big welcome offer
- No annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Foreign transaction fee
- High spend requirement for welcome offer
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- No Annual Fee.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Which card is right for your spending
If groceries make up a large share of your monthly budget, choose the Amex Blue Cash Preferred card. No mainstream card pays more at the supermarket. That is why the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earned our 2026 award for the Best Credit Card for Groceries.
But if you spend less at the supermarket, shop more online, or want to avoid an annual fee, choose the Amex Blue Cash Everyday.
The fastest way to decide is to pull up two or three months of statements. Add up what you spend on groceries, streaming, and online orders, then check it against the $265 line.
If neither card fits, it's worth comparing the best cards for gas and groceries to see the full field. Match the card to your receipts, and the cash back takes care of itself.
FAQs
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Yes, American Express lets you hold both cards at once. Some people run groceries and streaming through the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and online shopping through the Amex Blue Cash Everyday. Just know that Amex generally limits each card's welcome offer to once per person.
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Yes, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred charges a foreign transaction fee of 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. (See rates and fees.)The Amex Blue Cash Everyday charges the same 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. (See rates and fees.) Neither card is a good fit for traveling abroad.
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You redeem cash back on the Amex Blue Cash cards as Reward Dollars, which post to your account automatically. You can apply them as a statement credit or use them at checkout on Amazon.com. Both the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and the Amex Blue Cash Everyday work the same way.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, Costco Wholesale, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here