Boring but Brilliant: This Might Be the Best Flat-Rate Credit Card There Is

Plenty of credit cards suck you in with lavish perks or a flashy welcome bonus. But some of the best credit cards are actually some of the most boring -- including one of my favorites, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on every purchase, with no bonus categories or hoops to jump through. It comes with no annual fee, so anyone who lands the card can start getting value out of it on day one.

It's not as eye-popping as some other cards, but it does offer tons of value wherever you use it. Here's what else to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

An easy-to-earn welcome bonus

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a welcome bonus that's incredibly simple and easy to get. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Some cards have welcome bonuses that ask you to spend thousands of dollars to earn them, but not this one. It's one more way that the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers straightforward value to card experts and beginners alike.

Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.