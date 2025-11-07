Boring but Brilliant: This Might Be the Best Flat-Rate Credit Card There Is
Plenty of credit cards suck you in with lavish perks or a flashy welcome bonus. But some of the best credit cards are actually some of the most boring -- including one of my favorites, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on every purchase, with no bonus categories or hoops to jump through. It comes with no annual fee, so anyone who lands the card can start getting value out of it on day one.
It's not as eye-popping as some other cards, but it does offer tons of value wherever you use it. Here's what else to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
An easy-to-earn welcome bonus
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a welcome bonus that's incredibly simple and easy to get. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Some cards have welcome bonuses that ask you to spend thousands of dollars to earn them, but not this one. It's one more way that the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers straightforward value to card experts and beginners alike.
Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Additional perks with actual value
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers more than just cash rewards. You'll also get:
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies)
- Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card ($25 deductible)
You'll get some versatile redemption options as well. Your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Rewards never expire, either, so you've got plenty of time to decide how you want to use them.
Plus, by pairing your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, you can transfer your rewards to a small number of hotel and airline partners. It's just one more way to squeeze even more value out of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
A card that's a fit for basically everyone
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the easiest credit cards to recommend, mostly thanks to its simplicity. Some might find it boring -- but I think it's brilliant.
Earning 2% cash rewards on everything is about as good a flat rate as you'll find, and its extra perks add value while keeping things simple. For my money, it's the simplest way to earn rewards on everything I buy.
Want to rack up rewards on every purchase? Check out our full list of the best flat-rate cash back credit cards available now.
