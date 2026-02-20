Buried in Credit Card Debt? This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Could Change Everything
If you have $10,000 in credit card debt and make a $500 monthly payment, close to half of that is likely going to interest and not touching your actual debt.
That's where a long 0% intro APR card can change the math.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.
That's one of the longest interest-free windows available.
What 21 months really does for you
A lot of 0% intro APR cards give you 12 or 15 months, but the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card gives you 21. That's nearly two full years where 100% of your monthly payments go toward paying down your balance.
Let's say you're carrying $10,000 at a 22% APR.
At that rate, you could easily pay more than $2,000 in interest over 21 months if you're only making steady payments.
With a 0% intro APR, every dollar you pay goes straight to principal, and that's how people finally break the cycle.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
The math gets cleaner
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card doesn't complicate things.
- There's no annual fee.
- No rewards structure to optimize.
- No bonus categories to think about.
It's built for one job: lowering the cost of existing debt.
Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. That means transferring $10,000 would cost $500 upfront. But compare that to potentially thousands of dollars in interest avoided.
A simple payoff plan
If you transferred $10,000 and divided it evenly across 21 months, you'd need to pay about $476 per month to clear it before interest kicks in.
Instead of wondering when you'll be debt-free, you get a timeline.
The key is discipline. This card buys you time, but it doesn't erase your balance. If you still have money left when the 0% intro period ends, the regular APR applies to whatever remains.
So the goal is simple: finish before month 21.
This is about control
Credit card debt feels overwhelming because interest compounds quietly in the background.
A 21-month 0% intro APR offer changes that dynamic.
It gives you a window where progress finally sticks.
If you're buried in high-interest debt, a long 0% balance transfer card like the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card could be the reset button you've been looking for. Read our full review and decide if you want to apply right here.
