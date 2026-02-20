Buried in Credit Card Debt? This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Could Change Everything

If you have $10,000 in credit card debt and make a $500 monthly payment, close to half of that is likely going to interest and not touching your actual debt.

That's where a long 0% intro APR card can change the math.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.

That's one of the longest interest-free windows available.

What 21 months really does for you

A lot of 0% intro APR cards give you 12 or 15 months, but the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card gives you 21. That's nearly two full years where 100% of your monthly payments go toward paying down your balance.

Let's say you're carrying $10,000 at a 22% APR.

At that rate, you could easily pay more than $2,000 in interest over 21 months if you're only making steady payments.

With a 0% intro APR, every dollar you pay goes straight to principal, and that's how people finally break the cycle.