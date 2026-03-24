Can't Get a 0% Intro APR Card? Here's the Next Best Thing

The average credit card interest rate sits at nearly 21% APR right now. If you've been carrying a balance, you already know what that feels like -- you make payments, but the interest keeps pulling you back.

If you applied for a 0% intro APR card and got denied, that stings. But it doesn't mean you're out of options.

A personal loan -- specifically, using one to consolidate high-interest debt -- is another option I see many people overlook when trying to save money on interest. It's not a magic fix, but for the right person with the right plan, it can genuinely help.

Why a personal loan might beat your credit card rate

The average interest rate on a 24-month personal loan from a commercial bank was 11.65% as of late 2025, according to Federal Reserve data and Motley Fool Money research.

That's a meaningful drop from the average credit card charging ~21% APR.

But these are just averages. The reality is your actual rate for almost any loan product relies heavily on your credit score.

Below are some illustrative examples -- your actual rates will vary -- but they show how the gap between personal loan and credit card APRs can play out across different credit profiles: