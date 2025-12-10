Capital One Just Boosted the Venture X Welcome Offer to 100,000 Miles
Heads up, frequent flyers: There's a new valuable credit card welcome bonus worth getting. And it's attached to one of the best luxury travel cards out there: the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).
Right now, eligible new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card holders can earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. That's a miles haul worth a whopping $1,000 toward travel.
Ready to get started? Here's what you need to know about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card before you hit apply.
Unlock simple travel perks that are worth hundreds
With just a few easy-to-use benefits, it could be incredibly easily to cover the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card's $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and then keep saving after that. Perks of the card include:
A $300 annual travel credit
This one's simple: You'll get a $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel. That's a versatile way to save on your next trip.
10,000-mile anniversary bonus
With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you'll also get 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 towards travel, every year starting on your first account anniversary. Say goodbye to hard-to-use travel perks on other premium cards.
$120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit
Want to speed through airport security? With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you'll also get a credit of up to $120 to cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Add up the first two perks alone, and you've already recouped $400. Once you throw in perks like lounge access and the $120 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit -- plus access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide -- you'll be well on your way to saving a bundle on air travel.
Want to earn a welcome bonus worth $1,000 in travel? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card to apply now.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Earn 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10K in the first 6 months
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that already offset the $395 annual fee.
Add a 100,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $1,000 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Rack up more rewards with powerful earning rates
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with more than just a few travel perks. It's also got some of the better earning rates I've seen on a travel card, including:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases, every day
You'll want to note that you'll have to book your trips through Capital One's travel portal to earn the most points. But if you do that already -- or are willing to switch -- you'll have a treasure trove of miles before you know it.
Combine that with a fantastic limited-time offer, and you should be able to save on travel for a good long while. This offer won't be around long, though -- so if you're interested, I suggest you get to applying.
Ready to start earning? Read our full card review to apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today.
Our Research Expert