Capital One Venture vs. Venture X: Which Travel Card Wins in May 2026?

If you have excellent credit and will book at least $400 in travel each year, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is the stronger card to pick. The annual travel credits and anniversary miles alone effectively offset the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and you still get lounge access on top of it.

That being said, if you're looking for a straightforward travel card without a premium price tag or portal booking requirements, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is still a great choice.

I've personally held both of these cards. Here's how they differ and how to choose which suits you.

Key differences at a glance

Annual fee: The Capital One Venture X Card carries a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). The Capital One Venture Card is $95 (see rates and fees).

Travel credits: The Capital One Venture X Card includes a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every anniversary -- worth $100 toward travel. Use both, and the effective cost gap between the two cards changes considerably.

Lounge access: The Capital One Venture X Card includes unlimited access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide -- Capital One Lounges, participating Priority Pass locations, and Landing locations -- after enrollment. The Capital One Venture Card does not include lounge access.

Earning rates: Both cards earn 2X miles on everyday purchases. The Capital One Venture X Card adds 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. The Capital One Venture Card earns 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

Card category: The Capital One Venture Card is a mainstream travel card, typically available to applicants with good to excellent credit. The Capital One Venture X Card is a premium travel card and generally requires excellent credit for approval.

Capital One Venture X Card -- for travelers who book at least a few trips a year

If you're booking travel regularly and will realistically use that $300 travel credit each year for bookings within the Capital One Travel portal, the math works strongly in your favor.

Tack on 10,000 anniversary miles each account anniversary and lounge access that actually gets used, and this card earns its keep without much effort.

Plus, there's a great welcome offer: Earn Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.

This is the card I personally use right now. My wife and I book one to two trips a year at minimum, easily using the benefits. The regular spending earning rates beat almost all other travel cards for general spending, which we love also.