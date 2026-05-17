Capital One Venture vs. Venture X: Which Travel Card Wins in May 2026?
If you have excellent credit and will book at least $400 in travel each year, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is the stronger card to pick. The annual travel credits and anniversary miles alone effectively offset the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and you still get lounge access on top of it.
That being said, if you're looking for a straightforward travel card without a premium price tag or portal booking requirements, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is still a great choice.
I've personally held both of these cards. Here's how they differ and how to choose which suits you.
Key differences at a glance
Annual fee: The Capital One Venture X Card carries a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). The Capital One Venture Card is $95 (see rates and fees).
Travel credits: The Capital One Venture X Card includes a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every anniversary -- worth $100 toward travel. Use both, and the effective cost gap between the two cards changes considerably.
Lounge access: The Capital One Venture X Card includes unlimited access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide -- Capital One Lounges, participating Priority Pass locations, and Landing locations -- after enrollment. The Capital One Venture Card does not include lounge access.
Earning rates: Both cards earn 2X miles on everyday purchases. The Capital One Venture X Card adds 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. The Capital One Venture Card earns 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
Card category: The Capital One Venture Card is a mainstream travel card, typically available to applicants with good to excellent credit. The Capital One Venture X Card is a premium travel card and generally requires excellent credit for approval.
Capital One Venture X Card -- for travelers who book at least a few trips a year
If you're booking travel regularly and will realistically use that $300 travel credit each year for bookings within the Capital One Travel portal, the math works strongly in your favor.
Tack on 10,000 anniversary miles each account anniversary and lounge access that actually gets used, and this card earns its keep without much effort.
Plus, there's a great welcome offer: Earn Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.
This is the card I personally use right now. My wife and I book one to two trips a year at minimum, easily using the benefits. The regular spending earning rates beat almost all other travel cards for general spending, which we love also.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Capital One Venture Card -- for travelers who keep it straightforward
The Capital One Venture Card is the lower-stakes option, and there's nothing wrong with that. The rewards program has one of the cleanest earning structures in travel -- no categories to track, no portal credits, no strategy needed. You just swipe, earn miles, and redeem.
The $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) can be offset for multiple years if you earn the welcome bonus: Enjoy Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.
Plus, you'll receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. If you want a solid travel card without committing to a premium fee, this is the one.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
-
- Earn a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
How the miles add up on everyday spending
Both cards earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
Based on general spending alone (non travel), here's what a year of rewards would look like at different spending levels:
|Monthly Spend
|Annual Spend
|Miles Earned (2X)
|Travel Value ($0.01 per mile)
|$2,000
|$24,000
|48,000 miles
|$480
|$3,000
|$36,000
|72,000 miles
|$720
|$4,000
|$48,000
|96,000 miles
|$960
|$5,000
|$60,000
|120,000 miles
|$1,200
No matter which card you choose, the miles add up fast -- and that's before any portal bookings or bonus categories.
Redeeming miles is very simple. You can use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase -- or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel.
Which card is right for you?
The single best question to ask: will you book at least $400 in travel through the Capital One Travel portal each year? If yes, the Capital One Venture X Card has credits and perks you can easily use to offset the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). Just make sure you have your credit profile in top shape before applying.
If you'd rather skip the portal math, or if your credit profile is in the good-to-excellent range, the Capital One Venture Card (see rates and fees) is the right call. It has a great base earning rate for rewards, a strong early spend bonus, and a much lighter annual commitment.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.