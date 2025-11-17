Capital One Venture X vs. Amex Platinum: Which Travel Card Is Better?

If you're looking for a premium travel card, then two of the best options are the American Express Platinum Card® and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). In fact, they're my two personal favorites.

However, these cards are very different.

The American Express Platinum Card® offers premium travel perks and statement credits that are worth a fortune -- if you use them. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a simpler card built for everyday spending, and its lower annual fee is easy to recoup.

Here's a quick, practical breakdown so you can pick the best travel card for you.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Annual fee: $395 (see rates and fees)

Limited time offer: 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening

Earning rates

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

Lounge access

Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment

Statement credits and perks

$300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel

Credit for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry fees (once every four years)

10,000 bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary.

The verdict on the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a hassle-free travel card; it offers high value for very little effort. The annual fee is easy to recoup between the $300 Capital One Travel credit and the anniversary bonus, which is worth $100 toward travel. The base earning rate of 2X miles makes it excellent for everyday spending.

The welcome offer of 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening is only available for a limited time. To earn a bonus worth $1,000 toward travel, click here to learn more about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and apply today.