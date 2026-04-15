Capital One Venture X vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which Travel Card Is Better?
Trying to decide between the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card (see rates and fees)? The good news is you're looking at two of the best premium cards out there.
Both cards offer tons of great travel perks, strong earning rates, and airport lounge access. In practice, though, they're built for slightly different types of users.
Here's how they compare, and how to know which is right for you.
Earning rates: Capital One Venture X Card keeps things simpler
With the Capital One Venture X Card, you'll get some of the simplest and strongest earning rates out there. It comes with:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
The travel rates are sky-high -- but for me, it's the 2X miles on everything else that stands out. That's one of the best flat rates you'll find on any credit card, period, which makes the Capital One Venture X Card a great "default mode" spending option.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
The Chase Sapphire Reserve, meanwhile, comes with:
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
- 1x points on all other purchases
That makes the Chase Sapphire Reserve a better option for dining, a comparable option for travel, and a worse option for other purchases.
I give a slight edge to the Capital One Venture X Card here, but it all depends on how and where you spend. The Chase Sapphire Reserve's earning rates can be plenty valuable, too.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
125,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 125k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $250 annually
- Member FDIC
Annual fee and credits: The biggest difference
If we're being honest, this is probably where your decision will come down to.
The Capital One Venture X Card charges a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but it's relatively easy to offset. You can get a ton of value from simple perks like:
- A $300 annual travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel
- A 10,000-mile anniversary bonus, every year starting on your first account anniversary
- A $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit every four years
- Access to 1,300+ participating Priority Pass and Capital One airport lounges worldwide
The Chase Sapphire Reserve, meanwhile, has even more perks to compensate for a higher $795 annual fee. Highlights include:
- $500 a year for bookings at Chase's "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)
- A $300 annual travel credit
- $300 a year in dining credits with OpenTable
- Complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions ($288 annual value)
- $120 in annual Lyft credits
- A complimentary DashPass membership with DoorDash ($120 annual value)
- Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide
If you use most of the Chase Sapphire Reserve's perks, you can definitely get more out of it -- but it takes some effort. It all comes down to how you want to save.
Welcome bonuses: Depends how much you can spend
The current welcome offers on the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Capital One Venture X Card are both strong -- but you might not be able to earn both of them.
Right now, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is offering 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. Those points are worth at least $1,250 in travel when redeemed through Chase Travel, and potentially more if you transfer them to airline or hotel partners.
The Capital One Venture X Card, meanwhile, is offering 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months. That's a lower value than the Chase Sapphire Reserve, but the spending requirement is also $2,000 lower.
In terms of potential value, the Chase Sapphire Reserve clearly wins. But if you don't think you can hit the spend requirement, Capital One Venture X Card is a more accessible option.
Which card is better for you?
Go for the Capital One Venture X Card if (see rates and fees): You want a premium travel card that's easy to manage, earns strong rewards on everyday spending, and won't make you track a long list of credits.
Want to start saving? Click here to learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today.
Go for the Chase Sapphire Reserve if: You can take advantage of its credits and perks and want a bigger bonus to go with a higher annual fee.
Ready for an elite mix of travel and lifestyle perks? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.