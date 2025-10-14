Capital One Venture X vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which Travel Card Is Better?
If you're choosing between the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) and the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, your best pick comes down to how you spend.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® piles on dining, entertainment, and premium-hotel credits -- a great value, if you use them. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card keeps things simpler with a lower annual fee, strong flat-rate earnings, and easy-to-use credits.
Here's a quick, practical breakdown so you can pick the best travel card for you.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: highlights
- Annual fee: $395 (see rates and fees)
- Welcome offer: 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Credits and other perks
- $300 annual credit for travel booked through Capital One Travel
- Up to a $120 credit for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry (once every four years)
- 10,000 miles every account anniversary
- Access to Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass™ lounges (enrollment required)
Earnings
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
Chase Sapphire Reserve®: highlights
- Annual fee: $795
- Welcome offer: Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Credits and other perks
- $300 credit for travel purchases (automatically applied)
- $500 credit year for prepaid bookings at The Edit hotels ($250 Jan.-June and $250 July-Dec.; two-night minimum stay)
- $300 credit for dining at Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables restaurants ($150 Jan.-June and $150 July-Dec.)
- $300 credit for StubHub/viagogo purchases ($150 Jan.-June and $150 July-Dec.)
- Up to a $120 credit for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry (once every four years)
- Complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions ($250 annual value)
- $120 in Lyft credits ($10 in monthly in-app credits)
- Complimentary DashPass membership ($120 annual value)
- Access to Chase Sapphire Lounges and Priority Pass™ lounges
Earnings
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
- 1x points on all other purchases
With the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s new Points Boost feature, points are worth twice as much when redeemed for select flights and hotels.
The takeaway: Which card is better for you?
The case for the Chase Sapphire Reserve®
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card has more value for a specific type of user. If you already spend money on premium hotels, high-end restaurants, live shows, etc., then you can earn the annual fee back several times over.
If not, then the $795 annual fee isn't worth it.
There are some other points in this card's favor -- like a bigger sign-up bonus, more points on dining, and more U.S.-based airline and hotel partners. But at the end of the day, the credits are the biggest reason to get this card.
Check out our list of the best travel credit cards to learn more about this card and compare your options.
The case for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is better if you want a simple yet valuable travel card that earns solid rewards on everyday spending. It has a higher catch-all rate of 2X miles, so it's a great "use it for everything" card.
With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you don't need to think about how you'll earn your annual fee back. Just use the card anywhere and book at least one trip through Capital One Travel every year, and you'll likely come out ahead.
If that sounds more your speed, then learn more about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and apply today.
