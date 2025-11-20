Capital One's Venture X Just Launched a Limited-Time 100,000-Mile Bonus

Capital One has boosted the welcome offer for its most popular premium travel card, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), with the limited-time welcome offer available as of Nov. 12.

You can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. And that bonus can be worth even more when transferring miles to Capital One's travel loyalty partners.

A top-tier offer from an already strong card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card was already one of the easiest premium travel cards to justify. For a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), cardholders get:

$300 in annual travel credits for bookings through Capital One Travel

10,000 bonus miles every anniversary (worth $100 in travel)

Airport lounge access to more than 1,300 lounges worldwide

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel, plus 2X miles on all other purchases

Those recurring perks help to offset the annual fee every year, making the card one of the best-value options in its category.