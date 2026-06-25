Carrying $15,000 in Credit Card Debt? This 0% Intro APR Card Could Save You $4,000+

If you're carrying $15,000 in credit card debt at an average credit card APR of about 21%, interest is costing you roughly $260 a month. That's money you're spending just to stay afloat -- it's not making any real dent in your debt.

The easy fix isn't a budgeting app or a side hustle. It's a balance transfer card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).

That's nearly two years where the dollars you pay go directly toward your balance -- not interest. Here's what to know, and how it can save you thousands.

How much can the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card actually save you?

The average credit card rate is around 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research. On a $15,000 balance, you're looking at more than $4,000 in interest charges if you're making $700 monthly payments. Lower monthly payments means more interest charges, and vice versa.

Transfer that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and that number drops to $0 for 21 months-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.) That's one of the longest intro APR windows you'll find anywhere.

The card does charge a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. On $15,000, that's $750 -- but it's a one-time cost, and it's a lot cheaper than the alternative. Even after the fee, you're ahead by several thousand dollars if you pay off your balance in time.

The math only works if you're actually making progress, though. Do the math: $15,000 / 21 months = about $715 per month to clear your balance before the intro period ends.