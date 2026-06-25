Carrying $15,000 in Credit Card Debt? This 0% Intro APR Card Could Save You $4,000+
If you're carrying $15,000 in credit card debt at an average credit card APR of about 21%, interest is costing you roughly $260 a month. That's money you're spending just to stay afloat -- it's not making any real dent in your debt.
The easy fix isn't a budgeting app or a side hustle. It's a balance transfer card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).
That's nearly two years where the dollars you pay go directly toward your balance -- not interest. Here's what to know, and how it can save you thousands.
How much can the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card actually save you?
The average credit card rate is around 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research. On a $15,000 balance, you're looking at more than $4,000 in interest charges if you're making $700 monthly payments. Lower monthly payments means more interest charges, and vice versa.
Transfer that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and that number drops to $0 for 21 months-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.) That's one of the longest intro APR windows you'll find anywhere.
The card does charge a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. On $15,000, that's $750 -- but it's a one-time cost, and it's a lot cheaper than the alternative. Even after the fee, you're ahead by several thousand dollars if you pay off your balance in time.
The math only works if you're actually making progress, though. Do the math: $15,000 / 21 months = about $715 per month to clear your balance before the intro period ends.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card worth it if you have good credit?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a smart move if you have good credit and a clear plan to pay down your debt. You generally need a good to excellent credit score (typically considered to be a FICO® Score of 670 or higher), which puts it out of reach for some borrowers -- but if you qualify, it's one of the best options you've got. We named it the best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026 for a reason.
It has a $0 annual fee, so there's no ongoing cost to keep the card open once you've paid off the balance. And the intro APR offer applies to both purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which is more flexibility than most competing cards offer. If you can swing it, it's one of the best debt-payoff options available.
What the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't do
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one job -- eliminating debt -- and it does it well. But if you're wanting cash back, travel rewards, or a big welcome bonus, you'll need to look elsewhere.
That's because the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards, has no welcome offer, and comes with just one notable perk: $600 a year in cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card. That's not nothing -- most other top balance transfer cards don't offer that -- but it's not exactly a strong selling point on its own.
Who should get the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card makes a lot of sense if you're carrying high-interest debt and have a realistic plan to pay it off over the next two years. It doesn't offer rewards or a long list of benefits, but it offers one of the longest intro APR runways you can find, which can be worth a lot more.
In short, I'd recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to those who are more worried about paying off debt than unlocking flashy perks. And if you're in debt, that should probably be your only concern right now.
Want to compare your options before committing? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards out now and find the one for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.