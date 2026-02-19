Carrying $15,000 in Credit Card Debt? This 0% Intro APR Card Could Save You $4,000+

If you're carrying a $15,000 balance on a typical credit card, interest is one of your biggest enemies to paying down your balance.

Most credit cards charge variable APRs north of 20%. At 24%, a $15,000 balance racks up about $3,600 in interest in just one year if you don't aggressively pay it down. Stretch that over 18 to 21 months and you can easily cross $4,000 in interest alone.

But there's a simple, cheaper strategy.

The math most people don't run

Here's the rough comparison.

Scenario 1: Keep the balance at 24% APR

$15,000 balance

~$3,600 in interest over 12 months

Potentially $4,000+ if payoff drags out

Scenario 2: Move it to a 0% intro APR card

$15,000 balance

$0 in interest during the intro period

Your entire payment goes toward principal

If you can redirect what would have gone to interest into actual payoff, you cut your timeline dramatically. And you keep thousands of dollars.

Where the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card fits

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is built specifically for this situation.

It offers:

0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers

0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases

$0 annual fee

A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.

Twenty-one months is the key number here. That's almost two full years without interest compounding against you.

If you transferred $15,000 and paid about $715 per month, you'd be on pace to eliminate the balance within that 21-month window. No interest added along the way.