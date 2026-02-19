Carrying $15,000 in Credit Card Debt? This 0% Intro APR Card Could Save You $4,000+

If you're carrying a $15,000 balance on a typical credit card, interest is one of your biggest enemies to paying down your balance.

Most credit cards charge variable APRs north of 20%. At 24%, a $15,000 balance racks up about $3,600 in interest in just one year if you don't aggressively pay it down. Stretch that over 18 to 21 months and you can easily cross $4,000 in interest alone.

But there's a simple, cheaper strategy.

The math most people don't run

Here's the rough comparison.

Scenario 1: Keep the balance at 24% APR

  • $15,000 balance
  • ~$3,600 in interest over 12 months
  • Potentially $4,000+ if payoff drags out

Scenario 2: Move it to a 0% intro APR card

  • $15,000 balance
  • $0 in interest during the intro period
  • Your entire payment goes toward principal

If you can redirect what would have gone to interest into actual payoff, you cut your timeline dramatically. And you keep thousands of dollars.

Where the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card fits

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is built specifically for this situation.

It offers:

  • 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases
  • $0 annual fee

A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.

Twenty-one months is the key number here. That's almost two full years without interest compounding against you.

If you transferred $15,000 and paid about $715 per month, you'd be on pace to eliminate the balance within that 21-month window. No interest added along the way.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • High balance transfer fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
    • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
    • With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
    • No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.

Yes, there's a transfer fee. It can still be worth it.

Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Most balance transfers come with a fee, typically around 3% to 5% of the amount transferred.

On $15,000, a 5% fee is $750.

That sounds like a lot until you compare it to $4,000+ in potential interest. You're essentially paying a one-time fee to shut off a compounding machine, and for most people carrying a large balance, that math works in your favor.

This only works if you use it correctly

A 0% intro APR credit card is not a loophole. It's a real tool, but you must use it correctly.

You need:

  • A clear monthly payoff plan
  • Automatic payments set up
  • A commitment not to keep adding new debt elsewhere

If you treat the intro period like a deadline instead of a vacation, it can be one of the fastest ways to reset your finances.

Who this is best for

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card makes the most sense if:

  • You're carrying a large balance at a high APR
  • You have good or excellent credit
  • You can realistically pay the balance off within the intro APR window
  • You want simplicity, not rewards or perks

This is not a points card. It's not flashy. It's a payoff tool.

And if you're staring at $15,000 in credit card debt, that's what matters.

You can read our full review of the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card to see if it fits your situation and apply today. If you're serious about eliminating high-interest debt, a long 0% runway can easily translate into $4,000 or more in avoided interest.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.