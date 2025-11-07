Cash Back Is My Love Language -- Here's the Card I Use

I've had the Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit card (see rates and fees) for the better part of a decade. And honestly, it's not going anywhere soon.

I like to joke that cash back is my love language, but I'm kinda serious. If I can earn great rewards on purchases I'm already making day to day, that's my favorite kind of financial win.

There's a lot to like about this card. It's simple, flexible, and has high rewards rates.

And I'm not the only one who thinks so -- our Motley Fool Money team just named it the Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026.

Why this card stays in my wallet

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a cash back workhorse -- with boosted rewards on dining, travel, and drugstores, plus a strong flat rate on everything else.

Here's why it's staying in my wallet probably forever:

Flat-rate 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories. That's 50% more than the standard 1% you'll find on most cash back cards.

on all other purchases outside its bonus categories. That's 50% more than the standard 1% you'll find on most cash back cards. Bonus categories that hit real-life spending. You'll earn 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, plus 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel.

that hit real-life spending. You'll earn 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, plus 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel. $0 annual fee . The rewards are all upside.

. The rewards are all upside. Easy welcome offer : Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers; an ongoing 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after. Handy if you've got a big expense coming up or transferring a balance.

The hybrid earning structure -- bonus categories and a boosted flat rate -- is pretty rare. Most cards make you pick one or the other.

And that's why I love the Chase Freedom Unlimited®. It gives you the best of both worlds. Read our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review to learn more and apply today.