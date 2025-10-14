Cash Back Meets 15 Months of 0% APR -- a Rare Combo Worth Grabbing

In a world full of flashy new cards with complicated perks and sky-high fees, the Discover it® Cash Back is still one of the most underrated options on the market.

You get cash back in popular rotating categories, a generous intro APR offer, and a cash back match in your first year. All with no annual fee and no confusing point conversions.

Here's why this no-fuss card might be a good fit for you.

Earn rewards where you already shop

Every quarter, Discover rolls out new 5% cash back categories on up to $1,500 in spending (activation required).

For October to December 2025, the featured bonus categories are Amazon.com and drugstores. Other quarters feature restaurants, grocery stores, or gas stations.

The spending cap is $1,500 for the highest cash back per quarter, then an unlimited 1% on everything else.

Just maxing out the rotating category gets you $75 back per quarter, or $300 per year.

And once you stack in the welcome offer, the rewards get even better…

First-year bonus: all your cash back gets matched

Instead of a one-time welcome bonus, Discover offers something unique -- an unlimited Cashback Match.

That means Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. So if you earn $400 cash back, it will turn into $800.

It's one of the most generous first-year reward structures around for a card with no annual fee.