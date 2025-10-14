Cash Back Meets 15 Months of 0% APR -- a Rare Combo Worth Grabbing
In a world full of flashy new cards with complicated perks and sky-high fees, the Discover it® Cash Back is still one of the most underrated options on the market.
You get cash back in popular rotating categories, a generous intro APR offer, and a cash back match in your first year. All with no annual fee and no confusing point conversions.
Here's why this no-fuss card might be a good fit for you.
Earn rewards where you already shop
Every quarter, Discover rolls out new 5% cash back categories on up to $1,500 in spending (activation required).
For October to December 2025, the featured bonus categories are Amazon.com and drugstores. Other quarters feature restaurants, grocery stores, or gas stations.
The spending cap is $1,500 for the highest cash back per quarter, then an unlimited 1% on everything else.
Just maxing out the rotating category gets you $75 back per quarter, or $300 per year.
And once you stack in the welcome offer, the rewards get even better…
First-year bonus: all your cash back gets matched
Instead of a one-time welcome bonus, Discover offers something unique -- an unlimited Cashback Match.
That means Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. So if you earn $400 cash back, it will turn into $800.
It's one of the most generous first-year reward structures around for a card with no annual fee.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year.
-
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
Skip interest for more than a year
In addition to all the cash back, this card also gives you a breather to pay things off without interest.
New cardholders get 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months (and 15 months for balance transfers, too). After that, the standard 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR will apply, based on creditworthiness.
To put that into perspective:
- Let's say you buy a $1,500 kitchen appliance
- A typical 20% APR card could cost you $300 in interest in the first year alone
- With Discover's 0% intro APR, you pay $0 in interest if you pay it all off within the promo period
As long as you stick to your plan and budget wisely, that 0% intro period can save you hundreds.
And if you're carrying debt on a high-interest card, a long 0% intro APR offer can be a game-changer. Rolling that balance onto a card like this can give you breathing room to chip away at what you owe, without interest piling up.
A few things to know before you apply
This card can be super powerful, but it's not a perfect fit for everyone. Here are a few quirks to keep in mind:
- You'll need to activate each quarterly bonus category manually. It takes less than a minute online, but you'll want to set a reminder so you don't forget.
- The 5% cash back rate on quarterly bonus categories is capped at $1,500 per quarter (after required activation). After that, you earn 1% on the rest. Still solid, but planning your spending can help you max out the bonus.
- The intro APR eventually comes to an end. Just make sure you have a payoff plan. You don't want to get stuck with a leftover balance once the intro rate ends.
None of these are deal-breakers (especially for a no-annual-fee card) but they're worth knowing and planning for.
Ready to earn more and pay less?
If your current credit card is only paying 1% (or less) and charges interest the second you carry a balance, it might be time for an upgrade.
The Discover it® Cash Back is a great fit for people who want to earn more from everyday spending, and appreciate a little breathing room.
If you prefer flat-rate rewards or travel internationally often, there might be better fits. But for most U.S. shoppers, it delivers solid value with minimal effort.
Compare our top pick cash back cards here and see which one fits your wallet best.
Our Research Expert