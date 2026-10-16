Chase Cardholders Can Now Invest Their Ultimate Rewards Points With J.P. Morgan

Every year, Americans leave billions in credit card rewards sitting unused, according to Motley Fool Money research. I've been guilty of hoarding points myself, waiting for the "perfect" redemption that never comes.

Chase just gave those idle points a new job. As of September 2026, eligible Chase cardholders can redeem Ultimate Rewards points for cash that goes straight into an eligible J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account.

This is big news for Chase points nerds like me, or really anyone who seeks a higher value for their credit card rewards. Here's how it works and whether it's right for you.

How the new invest-your-points option works

Redeeming points happens right inside the Chase Mobile app or Chase.com portal where you already manage your card.

You'll see "Invest your points" as a redemption option, alongside the existing ways like booking travel, cash back, statement credits, or gift cards.

Investing your points will redeem them for cash, and that money lands in an eligible J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account. From there, you invest it however you like.

Each Chase point has a cash value of $0.01. So if you're redeeming, say, 20,000 points, that'll convert to $200 you can go invest!

Which Chase cards earn Ultimate Rewards points

Most cards in the Chase Freedom, Chase Sapphire, and Chase Ink families earn Ultimate Rewards points. If you carry one of those, you're likely eligible for the new investing option.

Here are the eligible Chase cards for investing your points:

Personal: Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex®, and Chase Freedom® Student credit card

Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex®, and Chase Freedom® Student credit card Business: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, Ink Business Premier® Credit Card, Ink Business Cash® Credit Card, Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, Ink Plus® Business Credit Card, Sapphire Reserve for Business℠, and J.P. Morgan Reserve Card

A couple of these stand out as award winners in 2026. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earned our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026.

On the business side, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card took our award for the Best Business Credit Card for 2026.

Open an investing account to get started

J.P. Morgan is one of the biggest brokerage firms in the U.S., with $5.1 trillion in assets under management, according to Motley Fool Money research.

Its J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing accounts are perfect for DIY investors, or beginners just starting out. It charges $0 commissions on online stock and ETF trades, and there are no minimum balance requirements to worry about. It also earned a few notable awards from our experts, including Best Stock Broker for Mutual Funds for 2026 and Best Broker for Investing Credit Card Rewards.

Opening an account takes 10 minutes, and you can do it all online.

There's a nice bonus here, too. If you add qualifying new money from outside Chase, you can earn a cash bonus of up to $1,000, depending on how much you deposit. That's separate from investing your points. To open a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account and get started today, click "Learn More" below.