Chase Freedom Flex Card Hikes Bonus to $250 and Drops Foreign Transaction Fees
The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) just got two upgrades worth knowing about -- a limited-time boosted welcome offer and no more foreign transaction fees.
I carry several Chase cards in my wallet, and track welcome offers for a living, so this one caught my eye fast.
The timing helps, too. The fourth quarter is nearly here, and the Chase Freedom Flex® card's 5% categories line up with what you'll buy for the holidays.
The welcome offer just got boosted to $250
The Chase Freedom Flex® has a boosted limited-time welcome offer -- the highest I've ever seen on this card.
You can earn a $250 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. That's a really low bar for a very generous reward.
This is a bonus you shouldn't sleep on. I'd apply myself, but I've opened a few too many cards lately. 😬
Seriously though, a welcome offer is the fastest cash you'll earn from any card. Hitting it in your first few months can outweigh months of everyday rewards.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- No foreign transaction fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
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- Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- New Benefit! Earn rewards worldwide with no foreign transaction fees
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Bye bye foreign transaction fees
Chase is completely dropping foreign transaction fees on the Chase Freedom Flex® card.
Coincidentally, I'm headed to Mexico with my family in a couple of weeks! It's not a shopping trip, so I won't be swiping my card much. Regardless, I'd rather not pay any extra fees on my poolside piña coladas.
Most foreign transaction fees usually run about 3% of each purchase made abroad. On a $3,000 overseas trip, that'd cost around $90 just to use your card. Now that charge is gone, so spending abroad earns rewards without the surcharge.
How the 5% quarterly categories work
The Chase Freedom Flex® card has rotating bonus categories. It earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate.
After that cap, those purchases earn 1% cash back. You have to activate the categories each quarter for the 5% rate to apply.
I have a couple of cards with use-it-or-lose-it perks. My low-tech trick for remembering to use them is "Hey Siri, set a reminder in 90 days to check my credit card rewards." When I see the reminders on my phone I just log in and check whatever I need to.
The Q4 2026 categories are built for holiday spending:
- Grocery stores (excluding Target and Walmart)
- Dining
- American Red Cross donations
That covers holiday cooking, meals out, and end-of-year giving.
You can also preview the next quarter earlier now. In Q1 2027 the bonus category is grocery stores again, minus Target and Walmart, plus top streaming services.
Where the Chase Freedom Flex® earns the rest of the year
Beyond the rotating categories, the Chase Freedom Flex® keeps earning year-round.
You get 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores. Everything else earns 1%.
Dining here includes takeout and eligible delivery, not just sit-down meals. Your rewards come as Chase Ultimate Rewards points, and each one is worth $0.01 as cash back.
Truth be told, my own spending is scattered across all kinds of categories, so a card's everyday rates matter to me as much as its bonus categories. I currently have the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, which fits my family spending profile better.
Who should consider the Chase Freedom Flex® right now
I can understand quarterly activations can get annoying for the bonus categories. It's easy for a card nerd like me, since tracking this stuff is literally my job.
But if you'd rather not think about it, a flat-rate cash back card is the smoother path.
For point optimizers however, who don't mind a little legwork, the Chase Freedom Flex® pays off -- especially if you spend a lot on dining.
The best fit is someone whose everyday spending lines up with the bonus categories and who's happy to tap that "activate" button each quarter.
Apply while the welcome offer is this high
The welcome offer is as big as I've ever seen it on this card, which makes right now a great entry point.
Stack that on fourth-quarter categories aimed at holiday spending, and the case for applying gets stronger.
Read our full Chase Freedom Flex® review to learn more and earn your boosted welcome bonus while it lasts.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.