Chase Freedom Flex Card Hikes Bonus to $250 and Drops Foreign Transaction Fees

The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) just got two upgrades worth knowing about -- a limited-time boosted welcome offer and no more foreign transaction fees.

I carry several Chase cards in my wallet, and track welcome offers for a living, so this one caught my eye fast.

The timing helps, too. The fourth quarter is nearly here, and the Chase Freedom Flex® card's 5% categories line up with what you'll buy for the holidays.

The welcome offer just got boosted to $250

The Chase Freedom Flex® has a boosted limited-time welcome offer -- the highest I've ever seen on this card.

You can earn a $250 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. That's a really low bar for a very generous reward.

This is a bonus you shouldn't sleep on. I'd apply myself, but I've opened a few too many cards lately. 😬

Seriously though, a welcome offer is the fastest cash you'll earn from any card. Hitting it in your first few months can outweigh months of everyday rewards.